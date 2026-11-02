LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-02 20:30 IST

New Delhi [India], November 2: 21st Century’s First Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette highlights contributions across humanitarianism, science, social justice, and other fields, with individuals from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, China, Japan, and Nepal among those recognised.

You Might Be Interested In

Impact Hallmarks (IH©) has named 39 individuals in its Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette (2000–2025), a retrospective recognising contribution across humanitarianism, the sciences, social justice, and other fields during the first quarter of the 21st century. The ranking places Asian individuals prominently across several categories, alongside recognised figures from Europe, Africa, the Americas, and other regions.

The Gazette offers what is described as a merit-based evaluation of achievement, emphasising documented contributions and systemic impact rather than public visibility alone. Pushpa Basnet, a humanitarian from Nepal; Yukio Shige, a suicide prevention volunteer from Japan; Chen Si, a Chinese humanitarian; Bilquis Edhi, a social worker from Pakistan; Indian researchers and activists including Kailash Satyarthi; and Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe, a scientist from Sri Lanka, are among those recognised. According to IH©, around a dozen Asian notables feature among the top three positions across eight of its ten thematic categories, while 15 additional Asian individuals appear in wider recognition tiers.

The findings are part of the Impact Hallmark’s ‘Merit Sovereigns of the 21st Century’ initiative, which seeks to highlight those whose contributions have advanced science, social welfare, resilience, and broader societal change. According to the Britain-based merit-indexing body, the assessment began with a pool of 1.9 million notable individuals from 195 countries. Before finalising the final recognition tiers, a panel of 150 assessors applied the Merited Impact Value (MIV) framework to shortlist 187 candidates. The framework evaluates documented evidence, systemic change, and public resonance using a 1,000-point scoring system across four core assessment dimensions: Humanitarian Impact Merit (HIM), Scientific Impact Merit (SIM), Resilience Impact Merit (RIM), and Cumulative Impact Merit (CIM). Additionally, a global online survey was conducted as a layer of public validation. IH© states that the framework is intended to distinguish sustained, evidence-based contributions from recognition driven primarily by fame or popularity.

“We are neither measuring the volume of a crowd, nor its noise. We are mapping the rectitude of merit to provide a new moral compass for the rest of the 21st century,” the IH© Secretariat of Assessors said.

The Quarticentennial Roll of Honor© and the complete Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette detailing scores and extended tiers are scheduled for forthcoming release. For results can be accessed online at: https://impacthallmarks.org/sovereign-merit-icons-21st-century/

About Impact Hallmarks

Impact Hallmarks (IH©) chronicles merit-based assessments recognising milestone resolutions, breakthrough events, and individuals for documented achievements across diverse disciplines. Its Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette (2000–2025) utilises the Merited Impact Value [MIV] framework to assess endeavours across humanitarian, scientific, resilience, and cumulative impact dimensions over multiple decades.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Dr Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business-Backed Branded Factory Makes a Big Retail Move with 1.10 Lakh Sq. Ft. Store Launch in Bhilwara Under Its Idea to IPO Journey

Healing Bones Clinic Introduces Smith+Nephew CORI Robotic System for Advanced Joint Replacement Care in Pune

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Delivers 2X Growth: H1 FY27 Revenue Up 114%, PAT Up 127%, Exports Nearly Triple

Free Lunch Jokes Go Viral as 60,000 Workers Weigh Exit Offers Amid Microsoft AI Layoffs

FII Outflows from India: ArunaGiri N, Founder & CEO, TrustLine Holdings, Sees Potential for a Foreign Investor Comeback

LATEST NEWS

Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

Retired Colonel’s Daughter Dies After Jumping From 11th Floor in Gurugram, Married in 2021, Recently Returned From New Zealand, Police Contact Husband

16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?

FII Outflows from India: ArunaGiri N, Founder & CEO, TrustLine Holdings, Sees Potential for a Foreign Investor Comeback

22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened

Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?

Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named

Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus

Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking
Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking
Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking
Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking
Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

QUICK LINKS