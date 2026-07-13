Asia’s Golden Icon Awards 2026 Celebrates Excellence; Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani Applauds Launch of ‘Creating Future Icons’

Manila [Philippines], July 13: The Asia’s Golden Icon Awards 2026 successfully concluded at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila, bringing together some of the region’s most distinguished leaders, diplomats, public servants, entrepreneurs, healthcare advocates, educators, media personalities, entertainers, and changemakers in a remarkable evening that celebrated excellence, leadership, and nation-building.

Asia’s Golden Icon Awards 2026 Executive Stage

Dr. Ronnel P. Ybañez, Founder and Chairman of Asia’s Golden Icon Awards & Events Inc., stands at the center with the Executive Board and Awards Council during the Asia’s Golden Icon Awards 2026. The ceremony celebrated distinguished leaders across various sectors while celebrating the strategic global blessings of international industry figures.

A Celebration of Transformative Leadership

The ceremony celebrated distinguished leaders across various sectors while unveiling the organization’s long-term legacy initiative, Creating Future Icons, dedicated to empowering the next generation through education and opportunity. Leading a toast to excellence and a brighter future, Dr. Ronnel P. Ybañez, Founder and Chairman of Asia’s Golden Icon Awards & Events Inc., stood at the center with the Executive Board and Awards Council during the milestone evening.

This year’s awards honored outstanding individuals whose dedication and contributions continue to shape industries and strengthen communities. Among the distinguished honorees were:

His Excellency Ahmed Saad N.A. Al-Homidi – Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of the Philippines

Hon. Panfilo “Ping” Morena Lacson – Senator of the Republic of the Philippines

Sec. Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. – Secretary, Department of National Defense

Engr. Jose Ramon “Ping” P. Aliling – Secretary, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD)

Hon. George Erwin M. Garcia – Chairperson, Commission on Elections (COMELEC)

Mr. Ariel F. Nepomuceno – Commissioner, Bureau of Customs (BOC)

Dr. Gwendolyn Pang – Secretary General, Philippine Red Cross

Mr. Rico Hizon – Broadcast Journalist

Mr. Michael Alexander Ang – Director and Board Member, The Manila Times Group

Mr. Joseph Marco – Filipino Actor

Ms. Sheryn Regis – Filipino Singer and Songwriter

Dr. Carmina Janna M. Monzon-Lim – Executive Vice President, Colegio de Santo Cristo de Burgos

Mr. Mohamed Taki Mustafa Jaffer – Chairman, Jaffer Family Foundation

Mr. Raul C. Pagdanganan – President and Chief Executive Officer, Cardinal Santos Medical Center

Atty. Evaristo O. Gana – Managing Partner, Gana Atienza Avisado Law Offices

Mr. Romulo I. Delos Reyes – President and General Manager, Stronghold Insurance Company Inc.

Ms. Estella Tuason-Occeña – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and Treasurer, Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Mr. Jerry M. Navarrete – President, MGS Construction and Fine Properties, Inc.

Ms. Patricia May T. Siy – President and CEO, Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCOM)

Hon. Marquez “Mark” O. Go – Entrepreneur, Educator, and Former Congressman of Baguio City

Ms. Margot Torres – Managing Director, McDonald’s Philippines (Golden Arches Development Corporation)

Mr. Rolando R. Avante – Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Philippine Business Bank

Hon. Rodolfo G. Valencia – Founder and Chairman, RGV Group of Companies

Scholars and Council Members Signing Ceremony

Advocacy in action: Dignitaries, international council updates, and structural scholarship agreements formalizing educational support frameworks.

Launching a Legacy: “Creating Future Icons”

One of the evening’s defining moments was the official launch of “Creating Future Icons,” the flagship scholarship advocacy of Golden Icons Cares. Expanding beyond its long-standing humanitarian efforts in disaster response and community outreach, the organization formally introduced a long-term commitment to education by investing in deserving students from underserved communities—a noble vision highly endorsed and blessed by Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani.

Presentation of Scholars on Stage

The inaugural batch of scholars from Bukidnon, Davao, Agusan del Norte, and Agusan del Sur presented during the high-profile ceremony.

The inaugural batch of scholars from Bukidnon, Davao, Agusan del Norte, and Agusan del Sur was officially presented during the ceremony. These young scholars, recognized for their resilience, determination, and academic potential, will receive comprehensive educational assistance, including boarding or rental support, transportation assistance, school uniforms, food allowance, and other educational needs.

Oath-Taking Ceremony

The formal oath-taking layout highlighting incoming shifts across advisory panels and executive leadership boards.

Strategic Growth and Global Alignment

The event also marked another significant milestone with the formal Oath-Taking Ceremony of the Asia’s Golden Icon Awards Council and the International Advisory Council. Newly inducted to the Awards Council was Mr. Michael Alexander Ang, Director and Board Member of The Manila Times Group, whose extensive experience in media and communications further strengthens the organization’s commitment to excellence and credibility. Joining him was Mr. Mohamed Taki Mustafa Jaffer, Chairman of the Jaffer Family Foundation, who officially took his oath as a member of the International Advisory Council, reinforcing the organization’s growing international collaboration and philanthropic vision.

In his address, Dr. Ronnel P. Ybañez, Founder and Chairman of Asia’s Golden Icon Awards, emphasized that the organization is committed not only to recognizing today’s achievers but also to investing in tomorrow’s leaders:

“This evening represents more than recognition—it represents responsibility. While we celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of today’s Icons, we also embrace our responsibility to create opportunities for young people whose dreams deserve to become reality. With the distant blessings and encouragement of visionary leaders like Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani of the Emerald Group (SRAM & MRAM), we are inspired to build a legacy that will continue to transform lives for generations to come.”

As the curtains closed on another successful edition, the organization reaffirmed its commitment to championing excellence while creating lasting social impact through education, leadership development, humanitarian service, and nation-building.

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