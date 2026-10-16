Aspiri Launches ‘Pearls for the Girl Within You’ Campaign with New Collection

A contemporary expression of the woman she has become and the girl she has always been

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 16: Aspiri, from the House of Hastmilap, introduces its new pearl collection through ‘Pearls for the Girl Within You’ — a collection that reimagines the pearl through a contemporary lens, bringing together elegance, individuality, and a sense of playfulness in designs made for everyday expression.

Pearls have long been associated with refinement, softness, and timeless elegance. Aspiri approaches this familiar material from a more modern perspective, exploring how its natural character can translate into designs that feel expressive, effortless, and personal.

At the heart of the collection is a simple thought: you can grow up without growing out of yourself.

Growing up brings confidence, independence, and new experiences, but it does not erase the qualities that once defined us. The curiosity, spontaneity, joy, and freedom of self-expression which was there as girls continue to shape the women they have now become.

The collection reflects this idea through its design language. Structured forms bring a sense of confidence, while softer silhouettes retain the natural delicacy of pearls. Playful details and contemporary compositions add a sense of movement and individuality. Together, these elements create jewelry that does not ask a woman to choose between sophistication and spontaneity, maturity and playfulness, or the woman she is and the girl she once was.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Vishal Dholiya, Founder & Managing Director, Aspiri, commented, “Growing up doesn’t mean leaving the girl within behind. We wanted our designs to capture that continuity — the softness of pearls, the confidence of modern forms, and the playful spirit that remains a part of every woman.”

The campaign also focuses on making pearls relevant beyond traditional occasions. Aspiri positions the collection for everyday moments, from a coffee run and a day at work to dinner with friends or an unplanned evening out. The collection includes pieces such as loop earrings, collar necklace sets, loop drop earrings, designer necklaces, and drop pendants.

With ‘Pearls for the Girl Within You’, Aspiri uses the pearl to connect with a more personal and contemporary idea of identity, while positioning the collection for everyday wear.

About Aspiri

Aspiri is the retail arm of Hastmilap Pvt. Ltd., created with the vision of bringing a fresh, youthful, and contemporary jewelry experience to today’s style-conscious generation. The brand specializes in fashion-forward jewelry crafted in gold vermeil on silver, lab-grown diamonds, and natural diamonds, offering designs that complement everyday style, celebrations, and modern lifestyles.

Backed by Hastmilap’s expertise in jewelry manufacturing, Aspiri combines craftsmanship, innovation, and trend-driven design to make premium jewelry experiences more accessible. With a focus on curated collections and franchise-led expansion, Aspiri is building a retail ecosystem that connects customers and entrepreneurs with a new-age jewelry brand.

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