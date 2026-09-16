New Delhi [India], September 16: Astrologer Karan Sharma from Chandigarh was honoured at the Millennium Brilliance Awards 2026 for his work in the field of Vedic astrology. He received the award in the category of ‘Most Trusted Vedic Astrology Specialist in India’ at the ceremony held on August 2, 2026, at Bella Mondè Hotel, Chattarpur, New Delhi.

The Millennium Brilliance Awards 2026 brought together professionals, emerging leaders and businesses from different sectors to recognise exceptional talent, professional achievements and contributions within their respective fields. The event highlighted individuals and organisations working across a diverse range of professional areas.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the presence of Bollywood actress Esha Deol as the Chief Guest. Her participation added a prominent entertainment industry presence to an event focused on recognising professional achievements across various sectors.

Karan Sharma’s recognition placed Vedic astrology among the specialised fields represented at the ceremony. The award category, ‘Most Trusted Vedic Astrology Specialist in India’, recognised his professional work and association with the traditional discipline of Vedic astrology.

Vedic astrology has a longstanding presence in India and continues to remain a field of interest for people seeking traditional astrological guidance. Practitioners generally work with birth charts, planetary positions and established systems of interpretation. The field has also evolved with changing technology, allowing practitioners to connect with people across different locations.

Sharma, who is based in Chandigarh, was recognised at a ceremony that brought together professionals from different cities and industries. His award added representation from the region to an event focused on acknowledging professional talent and achievement.

The presence of Esha Deol as Chief Guest was among the notable aspects of the awards ceremony. Her involvement connected the professional recognition programme with the Indian entertainment industry while keeping the focus on the achievements of the award recipients.

The Millennium Brilliance Awards 2026 aimed to honour not only established professionals but also emerging leaders and businesses. Such platforms provide an opportunity to acknowledge individuals whose work is connected to specialised areas of expertise and professional service.

For Sharma, the recognition specifically relates to his work in Vedic astrology. The award category distinguishes his recognition from general professional honours and places the focus on his contribution and professional standing within the field.

The event also reflects the growing diversity of professional recognition programmes in India. Alongside conventional business and corporate categories, specialised fields are increasingly being represented, allowing professionals from different backgrounds to receive recognition for their work.

New Delhi served as the venue for the ceremony, with Bella Mondè Hotel, Chattarpur, hosting the gathering. The capital’s position as a major centre for business, culture and professional activity provided a setting for an event bringing together participants from multiple sectors.

Sharma’s recognition also highlights the participation of professionals from cities beyond India’s largest metropolitan centres. His recognition in New Delhi represents the broader geographical reach of contemporary professional awards, where individuals from different regions are being acknowledged on wider platforms.

While awards provide professional visibility, their significance ultimately lies in the work and expertise of the recipients. In Sharma’s case, the Millennium Brilliance Awards 2026 recognised his association with Vedic astrology through the category ‘Most Trusted Vedic Astrology Specialist in India’.

The ceremony brought together a wide range of professional achievements under one platform. Among those honoured was Astrologer Karan Sharma, whose recognition highlighted Vedic astrology as one of the specialised fields represented at the Millennium Brilliance Awards 2026.

With its focus on exceptional talent, emerging leadership and businesses, the event offered a platform for recognising contributions across sectors. Sharma’s award formed part of this broader recognition, acknowledging his work in Vedic astrology at the August 2 ceremony in New Delhi, with Esha Deol attending as the Chief Guest.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.