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Home > BL News > ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online for Business Education in the AI Era

ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online for Business Education in the AI Era

ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online for Business Education in the AI Era

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-29 10:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: India’s most industry-focused university, ATLAS SkillTech University, today announced the launch of ATLAS Online, offering UGC-DEB-approved MBA and BBA programs built for the AI era.

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The programs are built around how business works today, with AI integrated across every subject as a practical tool for decision-making, strategy, and problem-solving. The Online MBA includes a GenAI Mastery track built with Microsoft.

Where other online business programs ask students to watch lectures, complete assignments, and collect a certificate in isolation, ATLAS Online enables them to work on live briefs with industry, build a portfolio of real work, and learn directly from CXOs. Students graduate with demonstrable proof of their capabilities with a faculty-industry validated grade point called the Builder Score.

Industry sits at the core of the ATLAS learning experience. Through CXO masterclasses, live industry projects, and mentorship from working practitioners, the online learners also gain a front-row view of how decisions are made and what employers seek. ATLAS brings a network of its industry partners into the online model, including Google, Netflix, Bain & Company, BCG, J.P. Morgan, P&G, Deloitte, IBM, KPMG, PwC, Accenture, Ogilvy, Sony, Mondelez International, Dentsu, Edelman, JLL, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Landor, boAt, upGrad, and Motilal Oswal (among others), along with 65+ global university partnerships and 550+ hiring partners, ensuring that flexibility never comes at the cost of relevance.

Moving beyond pre-recorded content, ATLAS Online programs blend immersive, industry-led sessions with peer learning. Live faculty interaction, instant doubt resolution, and integrated progress tracking give students the energy of a real classroom with the freedom to learn across devices, locations, and schedules. A 60:40 faculty-to-industry-expert ratio keeps academic rigour tied to practical reality. Students learn from global faculties drawn from the top 1% of universities worldwide, including institutions such as INSEAD and NUS, and the curriculum is updated continuously to reflect evolving technologies and skill demands.

“Business education should reflect the world our students are stepping into: a fast-moving, deeply connected world shaped by industry every single day,” said Siddharth Shahani, Co-Founder and Executive President of ATLAS SkillTech University. “ATLAS Online brings our industry, our faculty, and our global network to anyone with the ambition to lead. Students learn alongside the people building today’s industries, apply their skills to real business challenges, and step out being job-ready. This is business education built for the decade ahead.” 

Alongside AI fluency, ATLAS Online also places equal weight on the human capabilities that set leaders apart. Every student is measured on a Human Edge Index – a faculty-validated assessment of leadership, strategic thinking, collaboration, and decision-making.

Admissions for the 2026 cohort are now open: https://atlasonline.edu.in/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online for Business Education in the AI Era
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ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online for Business Education in the AI Era

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ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online for Business Education in the AI Era

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ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online for Business Education in the AI Era
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ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online for Business Education in the AI Era
ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online for Business Education in the AI Era

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