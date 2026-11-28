Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28: The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is leading a delegation of 21 Australian skills providers, educational institutions and EdTech companies to New Delhi and Bengaluru from 23 – 27 November 2026.

The delegation visit is supported by Investment NSW and Trade & Investment Queensland.

The delegation is participating in DIDAC India 2026 from 25–27 November at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Representing some of Australia’s leading innovators in education and training, the delegation brings together expertise spanning K-12 education, higher education, vocational training, employability solutions, digital learning technologies and workforce development.

India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has accelerated transformation across the education sector, creating new opportunities for international engagement, transnational education, industry partnerships and technology-enabled learning. These priorities align with Australia’s focus on quality education, workforce readiness and lifelong learning. This alignment also reflects the ambitions of the New Roadmap for Australia’s Economic Engagement with India, which identifies education and skills as a ‘Superhighway’ for bilateral growth and collaboration.

Speaking about the Australian delegation visit, Vik Singh, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Austrade said, “Australia and India share a longstanding education partnership built on trust and innovation. Through this delegation, we are placing skills development and EdTech at the centre of our collaboration, connecting institutions, industry, governments and learners to build the skills needed for future economic growth. This is about building meaningful partnerships that bring education, technology and workforce needs closer together.”

A growing Australia–India education partnership

Australia is one of India’s leading international education partners, with eight Australian universities either operating or preparing to establish a presence in India.

Beyond campuses, Australian institutions are strengthening ties with Indian counterparts through joint and dual degrees, twinning programmes, research partnerships, articulation pathways and credit-transfer arrangements. These collaborations broaden access to globally connected learning, deepen institutional relationships and create lasting value for both countries.

Austrade is committed to connecting the Australian skills and EdTech delegation with Indian stakeholders to foster partnerships, knowledge exchange and collaboration across education and skills.

About the Australian Trade and Investment Commission

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is the Australian Government’s international trade promotion and investment attraction agency. We deliver quality trade and investment services to businesses to grow Australia’s prosperity. We do this by generating and providing market information and insights, promoting Australian capability, and facilitating connections through our extensive global network.

We position Australian education internationally by highlighting global relevance, practicality and quality of Australia’s education providers, along with their innovation, creativity and focus on the future.

To discover how we can help you, visit www.international.austrade.gov.au

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)