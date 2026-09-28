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Home > BL News > Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model

Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model

Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model
Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-28 13:30 IST

Aviatech’s Goa PCBA facility targets India’s prototype-to-production gap through NPI, high-mix manufacturing and engineering-led electronics production.

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New Delhi [India], September 26: India’s electronics manufacturing sector has expanded rapidly over the past decade, with domestic production rising from about ₹1.9 lakh crore in FY2014-15 to an estimated ₹13.11 lakh crore in FY2025-26. Electronics exports have also grown sharply, reaching ₹4.24 lakh crore, or nearly $48 billion, making electronic goods one of India’s leading export categories.

As the sector scales, the next challenge is not only adding manufacturing capacity but strengthening the engineering processes that help specialised electronic products move from design to dependable production.

This is the space in which Aviatech, a Crown Defence company, is positioning its PCB assembly operations. Crown Defence brings more than four decades of experience across defence engineering, MRO and lifecycle support, giving Aviatech an established technical foundation as it expands into specialised electronics manufacturing.

Through its PCBA facility in Goa, Aviatech is focusing on prototype builds, New Product Introduction (NPI) and high-mix, low-to-medium-volume manufacturing, where engineering support is as important as assembly capacity itself. The facility, inaugurated on 17th September, 2026, has now commenced operations and has begun work on its most recent client order, marking an important addition to the group’s manufacturing capabilities.

Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model

For many electronics companies, a successful prototype can create the impression that a product is ready for manufacture. In practice, production introduces a different set of questions: can the board be manufactured consistently, are components available and suitable, are inspection and testing processes defined, and can documentation and revisions be controlled across multiple builds?

This is where NPI becomes critical. A structured NPI process can include Design for Manufacturability reviews, Bill of Materials validation, component and package assessment, production-process planning, first-article inspection, revision control, traceability and pilot manufacturing before a design moves into regular production.

Aviatech’s approach is to engage at this stage rather than enter only when a customer is ready to place a production order. Its engineering-led model includes reviewing production files, assembly and inspection requirements, testing methodology and engineering changes before repeatable manufacturing begins.

The approach is particularly relevant for high-mix electronics programmes involving smaller quantities, multiple board variants, frequent engineering revisions and longer product lifecycles. Such requirements are common across defence electronics, aerospace and maritime applications, industrial equipment, instrumentation, specialised hardware and deep-technology products.

They also change the economics of manufacturing. Selecting a supplier purely on the lowest assembly quotation can prove expensive if inadequate production preparation results in rejected boards, rework, failed testing, engineering delays or repeated setup cycles.

Aviatech’s Goa facility is therefore being positioned not simply as a board-assembly operation, but as a manufacturing engineering partner supporting customers across prototype development, NPI, pilot builds and repeatable low- and medium-volume production.

The opportunity also aligns with India’s push towards deeper domestic value addition in electronics and reduced dependence on imported manufacturing ecosystems. Government data indicates that domestic value addition in electronics has increased from around 15% to approximately 23%, while policy initiatives continue to encourage stronger manufacturing capability within the country.

For Indian OEMs, R&D organisations, defence and aerospace suppliers, hardware companies and overseas manufacturers looking to localise products in India, the challenge is increasingly shifting from whether a product can be designed to whether it can be manufactured reliably and repeatedly.

Aviatech is betting that this prototype-to-production bridge will become an increasingly important part of India’s electronics manufacturing story.

For more information visit the website – Aviatech India

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model
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Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model

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Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model

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Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model
Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model
Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model
Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model
Aviatech Targets India’s Prototype-to-Production Gap with Engineering-Led PCBA Model

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