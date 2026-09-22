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Home > BL News > Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 18:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: Whistling Woods International’s (WWI) School of Creative Arts successfully concluded Design Conclave 2026, a two-day creative exchange in September at the WWI campus in Filmcity, Mumbai.

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Built around the theme “Everything, Everyday, Designed,” the conclave brought together leading creative professionals, industry practitioners and aspiring designers, offering an immersive programme of masterclasses, panel discussions, workshops, student showcases and interactive experiences across Animation & Game Design, Fashion & Costume Design, and Visual Communication Design.

Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

The distinguished line-up included International Emmy-nominated filmmaker and animator Vaibhav Kumaresh, Founder and Creative Director of Vaibhav Studios and Ranjit ‘Tony’ Singh, Animation Director and Creative Producer at Vaibhav Studios, and author of The Art of Animation Production Management; and Prateek Sethi, Founder and Creative Director of Trip Creative Services, best known for hosting the hit children’s science and curiosity television show FAQ on Pogo TV. The conclave also featured Vishnu Tenkayala, Cinematographer; Yogesh Patel, Studio Manager at Dot9Games; Rony Moncy, Game Designer and Producer at Dot9Games; Saoni Daini, Founder and Creative Director, Sazo; along with WWI alumni-Humera Khan, Senior Visual Designer, Behno; Ameya Vinayaraj, Creative Director, Writer and Designer, ZeniMax Online Studios; Bajro Dutta, Creative Producer and Co-founder, Unbearable Comics; Virashree Yerunkar, Costume Designer and Founder, Rentofy; and Kesha Chaun, Costume Stylist and Founder, Rentofy.

Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

Across two days, participants explored fashion filmmaking, multidisciplinary design, game design, animation, fashion and visual storytelling, with sessions such as Making of Return of the Jungle and Designing What’s Next offering insights into creative processes, industry journeys and emerging career opportunities.

A key highlight was the WWI Student Showcase, featuring student work across all three design disciplines — from animation and games to fashion concepts and visual communication projects. Hands-on workshops in CLO 3D, VFX, gameplay design, tie-dye, 3D printing, character modelling, pixilation and visual storytelling further enabled participants to experience design through making and experimentation.

Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

The two-day experience extended beyond formal sessions with a fashion show, flea market and live DJ performance, creating a vibrant space for students, professionals and design enthusiasts to connect, explore and engage with creativity beyond the classroom.

Speaking about the conclave, Meghna Ghai Puri, Whistling Woods International, said, “The most remarkable aspect of the Design Conclave was seeing our students take complete ownership of the initiative—from conceptualising and organising the event to showcasing their own work. Their ability to create a platform that celebrates design, while putting their creativity and ideas at the forefront, is truly commendable. The work on display was a testament to their talent, curiosity and confidence as emerging designers, and it was incredibly inspiring to see them take the lead in bringing their vision to life.”

Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

With three design disciplines and a programme built around learning by doing, Design Conclave 2026 brought industry and academia together to inspire emerging designers, encourage creative exploration and showcase the diverse possibilities of a career in design.

Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

About Whistling Woods International

Whistling Woods International (WWI) is India’s premier institute for Film, Communication and Creative Arts, founded by acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai. Established with the vision of creating a world-class ecosystem for creative education, WWI offers industry-oriented programmes across filmmaking, acting, music, animation, media and communication, fashion and other creative disciplines. The institute combines academic rigour with practical learning and industry exposure, enabling students to develop the skills, creativity and perspective required to succeed in the evolving global creative industries. Through its commitment to artistic excellence, innovation and cultural expression, WWI continues to nurture the next generation of creative professionals and storytellers.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

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Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026
Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026
Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026
Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026
Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

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