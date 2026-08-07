Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

Awsum’s cheesecake range—New York Style, Blueberry, Coffee & Zesty Lemon. Creamy indulgence, without the compromise. #ItsAwsumToBeCheesy

New Delhi [India], August 7: Awsum today announced the launch of its frozen dessert range, beginning with a line of cheesecakes and a lava cake with a molten core, delivered fresh to consumers’ doorsteps in minutes.

The launch addresses a conspicuous gap in the Indian market. For most consumers, a proper cheesecake has barely existed as a ready option at all. It has meant a trip to a café or a premium patisserie, and it has been almost entirely absent from the retail freezer. Even lava cakes, more familiar to Indian palates, have long come in only a handful of options. Awsum is bringing both home, on demand, as the opening drop of a broader frozen line-up rolling out through the year.

“For a country that loves dessert, a good cheesecake has been surprisingly hard to get hold of,” said Pranav Sharma, Founder and CEO of Awsum. “We’ve always believed indulgence shouldn’t come with compromises. The challenge wasn’t simply creating a great cheesecake. It was making one that could live in your freezer, arrive in minutes, and taste as if it came from a premium bakery. That’s what this launch represents, and it’s the foundation for everything we’ll build in frozen desserts going forward.”

Awsum’s frozen cheesecake range launches in four flavours, each dense and built to hold its shape from freezer to plate. New York Style is the classic, the one Indian travellers increasingly return home craving, made straight with no added flavourings and no substitutions. Zesty Lemon finishes bright and sharp with citrus. Coffee folds espresso through the cream. And Blueberry runs a fruit-and-cream swirl across the top. Each thaws to exactly the state its maker intended rather than softening on the journey.

The lava cake is built for the moment the spoon goes in. Warmed for a minute, it breaks open to a molten core that flows, a café dessert re-engineered to be summoned at home whenever the craving lands. The range launches led by Choco Lava, its centre running deep with chocolate, with further molten-core flavours set to follow.

The approach marks a departure from how premium dessert has traditionally scaled in India, through capital-intensive café and retail expansion. Awsum carries no such overhead: its storefront is the freezer aisle of neighbourhood delivery hubs, its distribution is the quick commerce network already serving millions of Indian households daily, and its shelf is the one already inside the customer’s home.

Awsum’s frozen cheesecakes and lava cake are available now on leading quick commerce platforms including Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, with prices starting at ₹299 (MRP). Additional flavours and ranges will roll out on quick commerce over the coming months.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.