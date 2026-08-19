LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-19 19:41 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: B-Right Real Estate Group outlined its long-term roadmap at its Vision 2033 event, with the company sharing plans to develop approximately 4.7 million sq. ft. of real estate in Mumbai by 2033. The company reiterated that its future growth will remain focused on Mumbai, where it has built its presence around redevelopment-led projects.

You Might Be Interested In

Founded in 2007, B-Right Real Estate has focused on redevelopment and SRA projects across Mumbai. The Vision 2033 roadmap highlighted the company’s intention to continue building its portfolio while placing emphasis on financial discipline, governance, design and community development.

Five Key Focus Areas

1. Redevelopment beyond construction

Founder, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Nathalal Shah said the company views redevelopment as more than constructing buildings, with the objective of creating safer homes, stronger communities and better neighborhood.

2. Financial discipline as a core principle

Mr. Shah highlighted financial discipline as one of the company’s core principles. The approach is to ensure that a project has the financial strength to progress and avoid delays or stoppages even without depending entirely on sales.

3. Governance and transparency

As a BSE-listed company, B-Right Real Estate places greater emphasis on governance and transparency. Mr. Shah noted that regulatory oversight, institutional investors, lenders and other stakeholders bring greater accountability to the company’s operations.

4. Mumbai-focused growth through 2033

The company has outlined a target of approximately 4.7 million sq. ft. of development by 2033, with the planned development remaining within Mumbai. The roadmap includes projects designed around the company’s focus on neighborhood, design and community-oriented development.

5. Approach to complex redevelopment projects

Mr. Sanjay Shah also spoke about the challenges involved in resolving distressed and stalled projects, where existing residents, buyers, investors and lenders have different expectations. He emphasized the importance of bringing stakeholders together and finding a workable path forward.

Next Generation Joins the Business

The Vision 2033 event also marked the growing involvement of Rudra Shah, son of Sanjay Shah, in the business. While Sanjay Shah continues to bring his experience in finance and project financial discipline, Rudra’s role is focused on on-ground execution and technology, adding a next-generation perspective to the group’s operations.

Speaking about his role, Rudra Shah highlighted his focus on working on the ground and using technology to help move projects forward.

Projects in the Pipeline

B-Right Real Estate’s upcoming Mumbai portfolio includes Grandeur in Mulund West, Shivaji Nagar in Borivali West, SKY54 in Malad East, Ultra City in Goregaon West and Godavari in Chembur.

Among the developments, SKY54 in Malad East is one of the group’s significant upcoming projects, with approximately 650,000 sq. ft. of development planned. The project is being developed under the SRA framework and includes residential and commercial components.

The Vision 2033 roadmap reflects B-Right Real Estate Group’s intention to introduce a new generation of leaders who will bring new perspectives while maintaining existing excellence and integrity. B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Sita ‘Maut Ka Saman’? BJP MLA’s Remark Sparks Row As Fellow BJP Leader Hits Back

Surat to Host KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 with Music, Storytelling and Immersive Devotional Experiences

US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls Kashmir ‘Important Part of India’; Will Washington Ease Travel Advisory?

InfinityDAO Moves Toward US$1 Billion Insurance Protection for IDL Ecosystem

Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India

LATEST NEWS

Isha Koppikar Hits Back At ‘Andhbhakt’ Critics: ‘You Can Be Both Andh Bhakt And Desh Bhakt’

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

Arsenal Premier League 2026-27 Season: Check All You Need to Know – Full Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Predictions

Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Are Babymooning In Vietnam; From Michelin-Starred Meals To Quiet Couple Time

Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 19: Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

Delhi CNG Blast: What Triggered the Deadly Truck Cylinder Explosion at Tikri Kalan Fuel Station?

Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues

Indiabulls Says Rs. 8,268 Crore Loans Fully Repaid; EOW Report Finds No Financial Loss in Key Borrower Groups

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033
B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033
B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033
B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

QUICK LINKS