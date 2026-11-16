Baazar Style Retail Reports Q2 & H1 FY27 Financial Performance

Q2 & H1 FY27 Total Income of ₹4,806 Mn and ₹9,705 Mn, Respectively, with EBITDA of ₹312 Mn and ₹1,031 Mn

New Delhi [India], November 16: Baazar Style Retail Limited (NSE: STYLEBAAZA, BSE: 544243), a value fashion retailer offering affordable apparel, footwear, accessories and general merchandise, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and H1 FY27.

Financial Performance at a Glance

₹4,806 Mn Q2 FY27 TOTAL INCOME ₹9,705 Mn H1 FY27 TOTAL INCOME ₹312 Mn Q2 FY27 EBITDA ₹1,031 Mn H1 FY27 EBITDA

Key Financial Highlights

Particulars (₹ Mn, except margins) Q2 FY27 H1 FY27 Total Income 4,806 9,705 Gross Profit 1,394 3,052 Gross Profit Margin 29.1% 31.6% EBITDA 312 1,031 EBITDA Margin 6.52% 10.69%

Q2 & H1 FY27 Operating Snapshot

283 STORES AS OF 30 SEPT 2026 2.68 Mn RETAIL AREA (SQ. FT.) 10.93 Mn BILLS DURING H1 FY27 39.4 Mn UNITS SOLD DURING H1 FY27



Operational Performance & Business Highlights

Retail Network & Infrastructure

Store Network 283 stores across 10 states as of 30 September 2026, representing 13.2% YoY growth; the network further expanded to 293 stores as of 6 November 2026. Retail Area 2.68 Mn sq. ft., with 16.4% YoY growth as of 30 September 2026 Average Store Size 9,442 sq. ft., with 2.8% YoY growth as of 30 September 2026

Customer Activity & Sales Productivity

Number of Bills 10.93 Mn during H1 FY27, with 5.1% YoY growth. Quantity Sold 39.4 Mn units during H1 FY27, with 14.1% YoY growth. Sales Productivity Sales per sq. ft. per month stood at ₹660, reflecting a 14% YoY decline.

Merchandise & Market Mix

61% PRIVATE LABEL SHARE OF H1 SALES 87% APPAREL SHARE OF H1 SALES 13% GENERAL MERCHANDISE SHARE 79% CORE MARKET CONTRIBUTION

Private Label contribution improved by 1.8 percentage points YoY. Core markets contributed 79% of H1 FY27 sales, while focus markets accounted for 21%.

Management Commentary

MR. SHREYANS SURANA | Managing Director, Baazar Style Retail Limited “Our Q2 and H1 FY27 performance reflects the continued scale-up of our retail operations. We reported total income of ₹4,806 Mn in Q2 FY27 and ₹9,705 Mn in H1 FY27, with H1 EBITDA of ₹1,031 Mn. Our retail footprint and operating indicators also continued to expand, with the network reaching 293 stores as of 6 November 2026 across 10 states. We remain focused on improving the quality of our business through stronger Private label brand contribution, disciplined merchandise planning and deeper presence across our core and focus markets. Our Private label brand contributed 61% of H1 sales, while customer volumes and quantity sold recorded growth during the period. We are also working to strengthen store productivity and operating efficiencies as the network expands. We are confident about the opportunity ahead and expect Q3 and Q4 FY27 to be our strongest quarters. Our turnover ambition is ₹25,000 Mn for FY27, scaling to ₹38,000 Mn in FY28 and ₹56,000 Mn in FY29. Alongside this, we are working towards expanding our retail network to 600 stores by FY29. Our planned Green SHIFT solar project is another strategic initiative aimed at supporting long-term energy security and cost efficiency. We remain committed to disciplined growth, stronger operating capabilities and sustainable value creation for our stakeholders.”

About Baazar Style Retail Limited

Incorporated in Kolkata in 2013, Baazar Style Retail Limited is a value fashion retailer offering affordable apparel, footwear, home essentials, beauty products and general merchandise through its Style Baazar and Express Baazar formats.

The Company follows a cluster-based expansion strategy, focusing on Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier-IV markets. Its business is supported by a growing portfolio of private labels, along with investments in warehousing, technology and supply-chain infrastructure.

With a strong presence across Eastern India and expanding operations in other regions, the Company aims to strengthen its position in India’s organised value fashion retail market.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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