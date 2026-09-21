Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited to Launch IPO on NSE Emerge; Offer Opens September 25, 2026

New Delhi [India], September 21: Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited, an integrated IT and digital infrastructure solutions provider and system integrator with over 19 years of experience, is entering the capital markets with its Initial Public Offering on the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The Company’s clientele includes marquee names such as Airport Authority of India, Beltron, RailTel, Indian Air Force, NTPC Limited, Coal India subsidiaries – South Eastern Coalfields Limited, Central Coalfields Limited and Mahanadi Coalfields, and Indian Railways, among other government departments and public sector undertakings — reflecting its role as a trusted system integrator supporting India’s critical infrastructure and digital public infrastructure buildout.

The Offer comprises up to 38,58,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, including a fresh issue of up to 34,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 4,58,000 equity shares by Promoter Selling Shareholder Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta. The price band is ₹104 to ₹110 per equity share, aggregating up to ₹42.44 crore. The minimum bid lot has been fixed at 2,400 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

The Company proposes to use up to ₹30.00 crore from the Net Proceeds towards funding its working capital requirements in Fiscal 2027 and Fiscal 2028. The balance Net Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, subject to applicable limits.

The Anchor Portion Offer is scheduled for September 24, 2026. The Bid/Offer will open on September 25, 2026 and close on September 29, 2026.

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

Offer Structure

Total Offer Size: Up to 38,58,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each

Up to 38,58,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each Fresh Issue: Upto 34,00,000 equity shares

Upto 34,00,000 equity shares Offer for Sale: Upto 4,58,000 equity shares by Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta

Upto 4,58,000 equity shares by Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta Market Maker Reservation: Up to 1,93,200 equity shares

Up to 1,93,200 equity shares Net Offer: Upto 36,64,800 equity shares

Upto 36,64,800 equity shares QIB Portion: Not more than 18,30,000 equity shares (50% of the Net Offer)

Not more than 18,30,000 equity shares (50% of the Net Offer) Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 10,96,800 equity shares (up to 60% of the QIB Portion, at Company’s discretion)

Up to 10,96,800 equity shares (up to 60% of the QIB Portion, at Company’s discretion) Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 5,50,800 equity shares (15% of the Net Offer)

Not less than 5,50,800 equity shares (15% of the Net Offer) Individual Investors: Not less than 12,84,000 equity shares (35% of the Net Offer)

Competitive Strengths

IT Integrated, End-to-End Solutions Provider: The Company operates as an IT integrated, end-to-end solutions provider under one roof, covering solution, design, supply, installation and commissioning of IT hardware and networking equipment, annual maintenance contracts, and fibre optic infrastructure solutions.

The Company operates as an IT integrated, end-to-end solutions provider under one roof, covering solution, design, supply, installation and commissioning of IT hardware and networking equipment, annual maintenance contracts, and fibre optic infrastructure solutions. Diversification into High-Growth Verticals: The Company has diversified into data storage, data centres and cloud solutions, AI Lab solutions with AI-ready infrastructure and edge computing capabilities, and cybersecurity solutions. These strategic verticals complement the Company’s core networking business and position it to participate in India’s rapidly expanding data centre, cloud, AI and cybersecurity infrastructure markets. The Company is already backed by customer engagements and has commenced receiving and executing orders in these emerging verticals, providing a strong foundation for further growth and expansion.

The Company has diversified into data storage, data centres and cloud solutions, AI Lab solutions with AI-ready infrastructure and edge computing capabilities, and cybersecurity solutions. These strategic verticals complement the Company’s core networking business and position it to participate in India’s rapidly expanding data centre, cloud, AI and cybersecurity infrastructure markets. The Company is already backed by customer engagements and has commenced receiving and executing orders in these emerging verticals, providing a strong foundation for further growth and expansion. Long-Standing Customer Relationships with Repeat Order Flow: The Company serves government departments, public sector undertakings and institutional clients. In FY2026, 23 of its 41 (56.10%) customers were repeat customers , with its top customer relationship averaging 11 years.

The Company serves government departments, public sector undertakings and institutional clients. In FY2026, , with its top customer relationship averaging 11 years. Established Execution Track Record Across Critical Infrastructure Projects: The Company has executed critical infrastructure projects spanning procurement, installation, system integration, testing, commissioning and post-installation maintenance across diverse project segments and locations (see Selected Landmark Projects below).

The Company has executed critical infrastructure projects spanning procurement, installation, system integration, testing, commissioning and post-installation maintenance across diverse project segments and locations (see Selected Landmark Projects below). Relationships with OEMs and Vendors : The Company works with multiple original equipment manufacturers, authorised distributors and technology partners, and is not dependent on a single OEM for procurement.

: The Company works with multiple original equipment manufacturers, authorised distributors and technology partners, and is not dependent on a single OEM for procurement. Experienced Promoter and Management Team: The Company is led by Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta, who has over two decades of experience in the information technology and networking industry.

Financial Highlights

(₹ in lakhs, except %, and ratios)

Particulars FY26 FY25 FY24 Revenue from Operations 6,052.76 5,003.85 3,409.51 Growth in Revenue from Operations 20.96% 46.76% 33.74% Total Income 6,399.21 5,079.54 3,476.07 EBITDA 1,405.83 828.01 227.89 EBITDA Margin 21.97% 16.30% 6.56% Profit After Tax 1,021.80 583.04 148.02 PAT Margin 16.88% 11.65% 4.34% Return on Equity 47.65% 43.45% 15.16% Return on Capital Employed 47.74% 48.08% 18.51% Debt-Equity Ratio 0.10 0.05 0.13

About Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited

Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited, incorporated in 2007 and headquartered in Kolkata, is an integrated digital infrastructure and IT integrated solutions provider and system integrator, designing, supplying, installing, commissioning and maintaining networks, communication systems, surveillance and connectivity for government departments, public sector undertakings, institutional customers and private sector clients across India.

Its offerings span IT integrated networks, wireless communication, structured cabling, multimedia and audio-visual systems, smart classrooms, access control and surveillance, fibre optic infrastructure, and annual maintenance and facility support services — alongside newer verticals in data storage, data centre and cloud solutions, AI Lab solutions with AI-ready infrastructure and edge computing capabilities, and cybersecurity.

The Company is empanelled with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as a National Level System Integrator and with RailTel Corporation of India Limited as a Business Partner.

The Company holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications, and is registered under DOT Department OF Telecounication(IP-1) Infrastructure Provider Category-I entity.

Selected Landmark Projects

Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited has executed technology infrastructure projects for some of India’s most critical institutions, including:

Service Verticals