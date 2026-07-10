Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties

Pramod Gummaraj, Co-Founder & CEO, Aprecomm

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10: Digital connectivity solutions company Airties has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bengaluru-based Aprecomm, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The company said the acquisition will accelerate Airties’ geographic expansion, help it serve broadband operators in high-growth regions, and enable it to leverage synergies across product portfolios, research and development, and Aprecomm’s additional AI expertise to better serve internet service providers worldwide.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Pramod Gummaraj, CEO and Co-Founder of Aprecomm, said, “Joining Airties, the industry’s pioneer and leader in advancing connectivity experience, is a strong validation of the vision that has shaped Aprecomm from the start. Aprecomm was built with the belief that every service provider should be able to deliver a far more intelligent and reliable broadband experience. This combination gives us a broader platform to take that vision further and extend our impact across more markets globally.”

Metin Taskin, CEO and Co-Founder of Airties, said, “Aprecomm is very well positioned in growth markets such as India and Southeast Asia. We now have an unmatched foundation to further accelerate our expansion across Asia-Pacific and into South America, two markets where demand for intelligent connectivity is growing at an extraordinary pace.”

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Aprecomm has built a strong reputation for its intuitive, self-healing Wi-Fi and broadband network solutions for internet service providers. Through its AI-driven software services, Aprecomm helps internet service providers improve connectivity by delivering real-time insights and network optimisations, helping reduce operational costs and increase customer satisfaction. Today, Aprecomm manages more than seven million homes and business locations and serves more than 50 internet service providers worldwide.