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Home > BL News > Best Cast IT Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge for IPO

Best Cast IT Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge for IPO

Best Cast IT Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge for IPO

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-06 19:22 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Best Cast IT Limited, a Chennai-based maker of aluminium gravity die castings and assemblies, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) ahead of its Initial Public Offering. The company serving domestic and international customers in India, the United States of America and Germany across the Automotive, Power Generation, General Engineering, Railway & Marine, and Valve & Pump sectors.

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The IPO will comprise a Fresh Issue of up to 36,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, with no Offer for Sale component. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The company will use the net proceeds for three things:

  • up to ₹ 1,646.54 Lakhs of capital expenditure to buy machinery and equipment
  • up to ₹ 1,800.00 Lakhs to repay or prepay, in full or in part, some of its outstanding borrowings
  • general corporate purposes

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited & Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

About Best Cast IT Limited

The late Mr. S. R. Kabirdass founded the company and incorporated it as Best Cast Private Limited on November 23, 1974. It was renamed as Best Cast IT Limited in 2000 to reflect its use of CAD/CAM technology. Mr. Kabirdass Murali, Promoter and Managing Director, leads the company today and has over 38 years of experience in aluminium gravity die casting and precision engineering. He is supported by Mr. Shreyas M. Kabirdass, Promoter and Whole-Time Director, who represents the third generation of leadership at the company.

The company handles the whole die-casting process in-house: process simulation and design engineering, new product development, tooling, alloy making, shell core making, gravity die casting (including tilt pouring), heat treatment, precision CNC machining, secondary finishing and inspection. This lets customers source finished components from a single supplier, ready to go straight into their production lines. Best Cast supplies more than 340 components weighing from 0.18 kg to over 50 kg, and its customers include Tier-1 suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its products include brake master and wheel cylinders, turbocharger compressor covers, cylinder heads, power steering housings, circuit-breaker housings and gear boxes, train air-suspension top plates, marine light housings and industrial fan blades and hubs.

The company runs two manufacturing facilities at the Ambattur Industrial Estate in Chennai, covering about 44,625 sq. ft. and 83,000 sq. ft. It holds ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016 certifications. In Fiscal 2026, its installed capacity was 3,282 tons for casting, 6,000 tons for Machining and 3,000 tons for alloy production, with capacity utilisation of 68.43% Casting, 59.25% Machining and 70.23% alloy production respectively. Going forward, the company plans to win more domestic automotive and industrial business, including from electric vehicle manufacturers, and to increase its export revenue.

For the period ended 31st March 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 10,860.31 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,517.02 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 750.41 Lakhs.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Best Cast IT Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge for IPO
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Best Cast IT Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge for IPO
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