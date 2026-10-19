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Home > BL News > Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table

Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table

Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-19 13:24 IST

New Delhi [India], October 19: Navratri meals often bring the same familiar favourites to the table: sabudana khichdi, kuttu rotis, vrat-friendly potatoes and makhana. While these dishes remain comforting staples, the festive season can also be an opportunity to experiment with fresh ingredients and new combinations. Avocado, with its creamy texture and mild flavour, can fit surprisingly well into a variety of vrat-friendly preparations.

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One of the easiest ways to include avocado is in a simple chaat. Combine diced avocado with boiled potatoes, cucumber and coriander, then add lemon juice, rock salt and a sprinkle of roasted cumin powder. It makes for a refreshing option when you want something light yet flavourful between meals.

Avocado can also give a fresh twist to the traditional vrat thali. A creamy avocado and coriander dip can be served alongside kuttu puris or vrat-friendly chips. Simply blend ripe avocado with coriander, lemon juice, green chilli, and a little rock salt for a quick accompaniment.

For breakfast or a light meal, try an avocado and paneer bowl. Combine cubed paneer with avocado, cucumber and roasted peanuts, and finish with lemon juice and spices permitted during fasting. The combination brings together creamy, crunchy, and fresh textures in one bowl.

Another simple idea is an avocado-stuffed kuttu wrap. Use a kuttu roti as the base and fill it with mashed avocado, boiled potato, cucumber and coriander. Roll it up for a convenient meal that feels familiar while still being different from the usual festive fare.

The World Avocado Organisation highlights the versatility of avocados across cuisines, and their adaptability makes them an interesting ingredient for experimenting with festive recipes. This Navratri, instead of limiting the menu to the usual staples, consider giving familiar vrat ingredients a fresh twist with avocado. Sometimes, a small change is all it takes to make a festive meal feel new.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table
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Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table

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Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table
Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table
Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table
Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table
Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table

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