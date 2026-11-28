Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: A quick check of your pet’s coat after a walk, a closer look during grooming or an occasional search around the ears and paws – these are familiar habits for most pet parents. But fleas and ticks are not always easy to spot. Some hide in places we rarely think to check, while others may already have spread into the spaces our pets call home.

Often dismissed as minor irritants, these parasites can cause much more than itching and discomfort. From allergic skin reactions and anaemia to the transmission of infectious diseases, their impact can extend well beyond the skin. This makes understanding how they spread, the risks they pose and how to control them an important part of responsible pet care.

Fleas can also trigger flea allergy dermatitis, an allergic reaction to proteins in their saliva. Even a few bites can cause intense itching, inflammation, hair loss and recurring skin irritation. In severe infestations, blood loss may lead to anaemia, particularly in young puppies and kittens. Fleas can also transmit certain tapeworms when accidentally swallowed by pets during grooming.

Ticks pose a different concern. They can transmit infectious agents responsible for diseases that affect blood cells and platelets. Depending on the infection, symptoms may include fever, lethargy, loss of appetite and anemia. Reduced platelet counts can also interfere with normal blood clotting, and some infections may lead to serious complications without timely veterinary treatment.

A physical check is useful, but it does not always tell the whole story. Ticks can attach themselves to areas that are easily overlooked, including between the toes, inside the ears, beneath the limbs, around the groin and under collars. Smaller ticks and immature stages are particularly difficult to detect.

Fleas present another challenge because much of their life cycle takes place away from the animal. While adult fleas may be visible in the coat, their eggs, larvae and pupae can remain in carpets, upholstery, bedding and other resting areas. Removing the visible fleas, therefore, may not resolve an established infestation. Regular vacuuming, washing pet bedding and cleaning frequently used spaces are essential to breaking this cycle. Persistent infestations can take several weeks or even months to fully control.

Oral medications, topical applications and protective collars offer different ways to manage fleas and ticks. However, the right option depends on the pet’s species, age, weight, health status and lifestyle. Following the recommended dosage and application schedule is equally important, as inconsistent use can leave pets vulnerable. Different parasite-control products should never be combined without veterinary guidance.

Households with both dogs and cats need to be particularly careful. Certain dog-specific treatments containing permethrin can be highly toxic to cats. These formulations should never be used on cats, and accidental exposure through contact with recently treated dogs must be prevented.

As Dr. Dhananjay Pandit, President – Research & Development, Freossi, Petcare Division of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., explains: “Flea and tick control should not begin only when parasites become visible. By that stage, an infestation may already be established, or a pet may have been exposed to an infection. The right preventive product, used consistently and alongside regular physical checks, can make a significant difference. The focus should be on protecting pets before these parasites have a chance to affect their health.”

Making Protection Part of Everyday Care

If a tick is found, it should be removed promptly using fine-tipped tweezers or a suitable tick-removal tool. Grip it as close to the skin as possible and pull steadily without twisting or crushing it. Avoid using heat, petroleum jelly or home remedies to detach it. If removal is difficult, seek veterinary assistance. Watch for subsequent signs such as fever, unusual tiredness or loss of appetite, and consult a veterinarian if they appear.

The home environment deserves equal attention. Washing bedding, vacuuming carpets and upholstery, and cleaning sleeping areas can help minimise reinfestation. Where parasites have spread extensively, professional pest-control assistance may also be necessary.

It is also worth remembering that flea and tick activity is not restricted to a particular season. Warm and humid conditions can favour their persistence, making year-round protection particularly relevant in many parts of India. A veterinarian can help establish an appropriate schedule based on an individual pet’s needs and local parasite risks.

A tick check may help you spot a problem, but good preventive care helps keep that problem from taking hold. For pet parents, the real difference lies in looking beyond what is visible and making parasite protection a consistent part of keeping their companions healthy and comfortable.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)