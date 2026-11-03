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Home > BL News > Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend

Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend

Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-11-03 11:35 IST

New Delhi [India], November 3: Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited shares witnessed strong buying interest on Monday after the company reported robust financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, and announced its second interim dividend for FY27.

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The stock surged as much as 16.46% intraday to Rs 37.78 on the BSE before settling at Rs 36.27, up 11.81% from its previous close of Rs 32.44. The company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately Rs 510.14 crore.

The company’s net profit more than doubled, rising 101.34% year-on-year to Rs 7.51 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 3.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 51.65% to Rs 203.72 crore, against Rs 134.34 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income also climbed to Rs 204.29 crore from Rs 134.99 crore, reflecting improved financial performance.

For the first half of FY27, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 393.72 crore and cumulative net profit of Rs 14.32 crore.

Meanwhile, the board declared a second interim dividend of Re 0.01 per equity share, representing 1% of the face value of Re 1 each.

The stock’s sharp movement coincided with a broader market rally, as the Sensex gained 1,233 points and the Nifty closed above 23,400.

The strong quarterly earnings, revenue growth and dividend announcement have brought the small-cap retail company into focus among market participants.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend
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Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend

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Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend

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Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend
Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend
Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend
Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend
Bhatia Communications Shares Jump 16% Intraday as Q2 Net Profit Doubles to Rs 7.51 Crore; Board Announces Interim Dividend

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