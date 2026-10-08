Biodiesel Manufacturer Namberdar Bio Fuels Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8: Namberdar Bio Fuels Limited, an Uttar Pradesh-based manufacturer, processor and supplier of biodiesel (B100) and associated by-products including crude glycerine and fatty acids, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME) in preparation for its Initial Public Offering.

The IPO will comprise an offer of up to 35,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, consisting of a Fresh Offer of up to 30,00,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 5,00,000 equity shares by Promoter Arvind Chaudhary. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME).

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the Fresh Offer towards repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings of up to ₹ 520.00 Lakhs, funding its working capital requirements of up to ₹ 700.00 Lakhs, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited & KFin Technologies Limited is Registrar to the Offer.

About Namberdar Bio Fuels Limited

Incorporated in 2022 as Namberdar Bio Fuels Private Limited and converted into a public limited company in 2026, Namberdar Bio Fuels Limited is engaged in the manufacturing, trading, processing and supply of biodiesel (B100) and associated by-products including crude glycerine and fatty acids. The company converts renewable and waste-based feedstocks such as tallow (animal fats), used cooking oil, non-edible vegetable oils and acid oil into biodiesel and related products. It primarily serves B2B customers, including Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), industrial units and bulk consumers. The company is led by Mr. Arvind Chaudhary, Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter, who has over 10 years of overall experience, including four years in the biodiesel industry.

In Fiscal 2026, biodiesel contributed 85.28% of total revenue while by-products contributed 14.72%. The company is an empanelled supplier with Oil Marketing Companies and supplies biodiesel through their tender-based procurement framework. Revenue from Oil Marketing Companies stood at ₹ 3,394.64 Lakhs in Fiscal 2026, representing 67.37% of total revenue. Its crude glycerine and fatty acids are supplied to customers across chemical, energy, soaps and detergents and other industrial applications.

As of March 31, 2026, the facility had an installed biodiesel production capacity of 5,280 KL per annum and recorded 78.96% capacity utilisation in Fiscal 2026. The facility is supported by storage, handling and processing infrastructure and an in-house laboratory for quality testing. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification for the manufacture and supply of biodiesel and related by-products, with each batch undergoing quality testing before dispatch.

For the period ended 31st March 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹5,038.75 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹762.98 Lakhs and PAT of ₹454.72 Lakhs, compared to ₹2,513.92 Lakhs, ₹248.47 Lakhs and ₹88.06 Lakhs, respectively, in FY 25. This represents a 100.43% growth in Revenue from Operations, approximately 207.07% growth in EBITDA and approximately 416.38% growth in PAT, reflecting growth in both business scale and profitability during FY 26.

Disclaimer: Namberdar Bio Fuels Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an Initial Public Offering of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated August 03, 2026 with the SME Platform of BSE Limited. Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk, and investors should not invest any funds in the Offer unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the Draft Red Herring Prospectus carefully, including the section titled “Risk Factors,” before making any investment decision.

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