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Home > BL News > Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-16 10:58 IST

New Delhi [India], November 16: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited reported an 18.93% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹300.79 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹252.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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The company reported a net profit of ₹9.93 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹15.42 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting a decline of 35.6%. The financial results were announced on November 14, 2026.

The company’s revenue increased by ₹47.87 crore on a year-on-year basis, reflecting continued growth in its business operations. Notably, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has recorded revenue growth across four consecutive quarters, highlighting sustained momentum in its topline performance.

For FY25, the company reported a return on equity (ROE) of 44.47% and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 37.89%, indicating strong historical return ratios.

However, the company’s net profit margin stood at approximately 3.3% in Q2 FY27, compared with 6.1% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The latest quarterly performance reflects revenue expansion alongside pressure on profitability. Investors are expected to monitor the company’s upcoming financial results, particularly its ability to sustain revenue growth and improve profit margins.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore
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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore

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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore

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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore

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