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Home > BL News > Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue

Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue

Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-11-13 16:16 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: The Board of Directors of Blue Pebble Limited (NSE: BLUEPEBBLE) today approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended 30 September 2026. The results have been subjected to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors.

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  • ₹30 crore in revenue. 3x the profit. Barely any debt.

Financial Highlights: H1 FY2027 (Standalone and Consolidated):

  • Revenue from operations surging 186% to ₹30.02 crore, compared with ₹10.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
  • Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 204% to ₹3.06 crore, compared with ₹1.01 crore in H1 FY2025–26.
  • Profit After Tax (PAT) also registered a growth of 204%, reaching ₹2.29 crore, against ₹0.75 crore in the corresponding period last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS), based on a face value of ₹10 per share, rose by 205% to ₹5.62, compared with ₹1.84 in H1 FY2025–26

A Half Year That Outperformed a Full Year

In just six months, Blue Pebble has earned revenue of ₹30.02 crore, about 39% more than the revenue of the whole of FY2026 (₹21.64 crore). Profit After Tax of ₹2.29 crore is nearly 4.7 times the full-year FY2026 profit of ₹0.49 crore. The Company has also moved from a loss of ₹0.26 crore in the preceding half year (October 2025 to March 2026) to a healthy profit, a decisive turnaround.

Growth Backed by a Stronger Balance Sheet

  • Net worth rose to ₹30.08 crore from ₹27.82 crore at 31 March 2026.
  • Total assets expanded to ₹42.07 crore from ₹32.36 crore, an increase of 30%.
  • Borrowings are modest at about ₹2.30 crore against net worth of ₹30.08 crore, a debt-to-equity ratio of under 0.1x.
  • Operating cash flow was positive at ₹1.45 crore, against an outflow in FY2026, showing that growth is converting into cash.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹7.36 crore (standalone) at the end of the period.

Nalin Gagrani, Managing Director & CEO said, “These results reflect the strength of our execution, the trust of our clients and the discipline of our team. In one half year, we have surpassed the revenue of the whole of last year, while keeping our balance sheet strong and our borrowings low. We remain committed to building Blue Pebble into a scalable, profitable and responsibly managed enterprise, and to creating lasting value for every shareholder.”

About Blue Pebble Limited

Blue Pebble Limited (CIN: U74999MH2017PLC299497) is a leading design-led solutions company specializing in Spatial Branding, Design & Build, and Digital & Immersive Solutions. With a strong focus on integrating brand identity, design innovation and execution excellence, the company creates distinctive, experience-driven environments across diverse sectors, including workplaces, hospitality, retail, education and railways.

Combining strategic design expertise with in-house manufacturing and end-to-end project execution capabilities, Blue Pebble delivers integrated solutions that transform physical spaces into meaningful brand experiences. Listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company has delivered projects spanning over 45 million sq. ft. across India.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue
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Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue

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Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue

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Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue
Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue
Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue
Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue
Blue Pebble H1 FY27 Net Profit Soars 204% to Rs 2.29 Crore; Revenue Jumps 186% to Rs 30 Crore, Surpassing Full FY26 Revenue

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