Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23: Botanic Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., a Hyderabad-based global manufacturer of science-backed botanical and nutraceutical ingredients, has announced the appointment of three Independent Directors to its Board: Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain, Ms. Chandrika Sridhar, and Mr. Sanjeev Krishan.

The appointments mark an important step in the company’s growth journey as it scales its businesses, strengthens its corporate governance framework and builds the institutional capabilities required to support its long-term growth ambitions.

Mr. Gaurav Soni and Mr. Madhu Krishnamani, Founders and Managing Directors of Botanic Healthcare, said:

“Building a globally competitive organisation requires more than business growth. It requires strong governance, experienced leadership and the right institutional foundations. These appointments reflect our commitment to building a robust organisation that is well-positioned for its next phase of growth. We welcome the new Independent Directors and look forward to benefiting from their experience and perspectives.”

Mr. Kamalakar Arcot, Global CEO of Botanic Healthcare, said:

“As we continue to expand our business and strengthen our presence across international markets, having experienced independent voices at the Board level becomes increasingly important. The collective experience of our new Directors across financial governance, pharmaceutical leadership and business transformation will bring valuable perspectives to our strategic priorities and long-term direction.”

Mr. Narahari Naidu, Global CFO of Botanic Healthcare, added:

“As Botanic Healthcare enters its next phase of strategic scale-up and institutionalisation, a strengthened Board will bring greater strategic depth, diverse perspectives that challenge our thinking, and stronger oversight to our decision-making, reinforcing the governance and institutional discipline required for sustainable global growth.”

Meet the Independent Directors

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain is a Fellow Chartered Accountant, Registered Insolvency Professional and Managing Partner of Amicus Growth Advisors. He has held senior finance leadership positions, including Group CFO and Director – Finance at Gati Ltd., CFO at AFL/FedEx, and leadership roles in Management Assurance Services and Finance & Accounts at Tata Communications. His experience spans corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, joint ventures and business transformation. He also serves as an Independent Director and Audit Committee member on several company boards.

Ms. Chandrika Sridhar is a Chartered Accountant and former Audit Partner of Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP. With over 30 years of experience, she was the head of Audit Quality and Audit Risk functions of the Firm. She has also contributed to professional publications on the Companies Act, 2013 and Ind AS. She is a special invitee to ICAI’s Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.

Mr. Sanjeev Krishan brings 29 years of experience across the generics, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) industries. He is currently CEO of Stellon Biotech Inc., USA. Previously, he served as President, North America at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and led its global API business, contributing to the development of Glenmark Life Sciences. Earlier in his career, he worked with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, where he helped build its US and Canadian API business. He holds a master’s degree in biotechnology from IIT Roorkee and a PG Diploma in Management from SIMS, Pune.

Strengthening the Foundation for Global Growth

The appointments bring complementary expertise in financial governance, audit and risk oversight, pharmaceutical and ingredients leadership, and business transformation to Botanic Healthcare’s Board.

As the company continues to expand its botanical and nutraceutical ingredient portfolios, including its liposomal ingredient platform LipsoBio®, and strengthen its presence across international markets, the expanded Board will play an important role in supporting its long-term strategic and institutional development.

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