Bright Outdoor Media Limited Makes Its Debut On The Main Boards Of BSE And NSE, Marking A New Chapter In Its Growth Journey

India’s First Listed Outdoor Media Company Strengthens Its Position in the OOH Advertising Industry as It Enters Its Next Phase of Growth.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, one of India’s established players in the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, has achieved a significant milestone with its successful listing on the Main Boards of BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The development marks an important chapter in the Company’s corporate journey, further strengthening its presence in India’s capital markets.

With this achievement, Bright Outdoor Media Limited continues to reinforce its position as India’s First Listed Outdoor Media Company, a distinction it established when it became the first company from the OOH advertising industry to list on the BSE SME Platform on March 24, 2023.

The transition from the SME platform to the Main Boards of BSE and NSE represents the Company’s progress over the years and its continued efforts towards building a scalable, diversified and future-ready outdoor advertising business. The listing also provides the Company with a wider platform to engage with investors, market participants and other stakeholders as it pursues its long-term growth objectives.

From an Industry First to a New Chapter on the Main Boards

Bright Outdoor Media Limited’s journey has been defined by its focus on expanding its advertising network, strengthening its market presence and identifying emerging opportunities across the OOH advertising landscape.

Over the years, the Company has expanded its footprint through strategic advertising locations, government and infrastructure-led projects, railway advertising opportunities and an expanding portfolio of traditional and digital advertising assets.

Its participation in projects such as the Navi Mumbai Metro Line advertising tender and the Vile Parle to Kandivali Railway Road Over Bridge (ROB) advertising tender with Indian Railways reflects its focus on accessing high-visibility advertising locations and strengthening its presence across public infrastructure and transit networks.

The Company currently operates an extensive network of more than 1,350 hoardings across strategic geographies, alongside more than 50 large-format Digital LED Billboards. Its growing inventory enables the Company to offer advertisers a combination of traditional outdoor formats and technology-enabled digital advertising solutions.

Bright 360: Expanding Beyond Traditional Outdoor Advertising

A key part of the Company’s forward strategy is its Bright 360 initiative, through which it aims to expand beyond conventional outdoor advertising and develop integrated branding and advertising solutions.

Bright 360 reflects the Company’s approach towards offering a wider range of services to clients by bringing together multiple advertising formats and brand visibility solutions under one platform.

Through this initiative, the Company intends to strengthen its client relationships, broaden its service capabilities and explore opportunities across an evolving advertising ecosystem.

As brands increasingly look for integrated campaigns and wider audience engagement, Bright 360 is expected to play an important role in the Company’s efforts to expand its service offerings and address changing client requirements.

Vision Forward: Building a Larger, Digitally Enabled Advertising Network

As Bright Outdoor Media Limited enters this new phase following its listing on the Main Boards of BSE and NSE, the Company’s focus remains on building a stronger and more diversified business.

Its future priorities include:

Expanding Advertising Infrastructure: Strengthening its presence across strategic locations through additional hoardings, premium advertising sites and digital displays.

Strengthening its presence across strategic locations through additional hoardings, premium advertising sites and digital displays. Strengthening Digital Capabilities: Increasing its focus on Digital LED advertising and technology-enabled outdoor advertising formats.

Increasing its focus on Digital LED advertising and technology-enabled outdoor advertising formats. Government & Infrastructure Opportunities: Exploring new opportunities across government projects, public infrastructure, railway networks and transit advertising.

Exploring new opportunities across government projects, public infrastructure, railway networks and transit advertising. Integrated Advertising Solutions: Further developing Bright 360 to offer comprehensive branding and advertising solutions to clients.

Further developing Bright 360 to offer comprehensive branding and advertising solutions to clients. Expanding Market Reach: Exploring opportunities across new geographies, advertising formats and customer segments.

Exploring opportunities across new geographies, advertising formats and customer segments. Sustainability-Led Initiatives: Continuing to explore environmentally conscious initiatives, including solar-powered advertising infrastructure.

With the growing role of digitalisation, infrastructure development and integrated brand communication, the Company sees significant opportunities in India’s evolving OOH advertising industry.

A Milestone That Reflects the Company’s Long-Term Vision

The successful listing on the Main Boards of BSE and NSE represents more than a capital markets milestone for Bright Outdoor Media Limited. It reflects the Company’s journey from being the first outdoor media company to enter the Indian stock market to establishing a presence on the country’s premier stock exchange platforms.

The Company intends to use this new phase as an opportunity to strengthen its business fundamentals, expand its operational capabilities and create sustainable long-term value for its stakeholders.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said, “Today’s listing on the Main Boards of BSE and NSE marks a proud and significant moment in Bright Outdoor Media Limited’s journey. When we became India’s first outdoor media company to get listed on the stock exchange in 2023, it was an important step not only for Bright but also for the OOH advertising industry.

Over the years, we have continuously worked towards expanding our advertising network, securing new projects, strengthening our digital presence and developing integrated advertising capabilities through initiatives such as Bright 360. Reaching the Main Boards of BSE and NSE is a reflection of this journey and the collective efforts of our team, clients, partners and stakeholders.

Looking ahead, our vision is to build a larger and more diversified outdoor advertising business, with a stronger focus on digital innovation, infrastructure-led opportunities and integrated advertising solutions. We see considerable potential in India’s evolving advertising landscape and remain focused on strengthening our market presence while creating long-term value for our shareholders.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our shareholders, investors, employees, clients, business associates and partners for their continued trust and support. This milestone motivates us to aim higher and work towards the next phase of growth for Bright.”

About Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is an established name in India’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, with over four decades of experience. The Company operates an extensive network of more than 1,350 hoardings across strategic geographies and owns more than 50 large-format Digital LED Billboards in Mumbai. It also trades in hoardings acquired from government, semi-government and private entities, further strengthening its market presence.

The Company’s portfolio includes strategic advertising ventures and contracts across major transit locations, government and infrastructure-led projects, traditional outdoor advertising and digital displays. Through its Bright 360 initiative, the Company is also working towards expanding its capabilities into integrated branding and advertising solutions.

Bright Outdoor Media has also undertaken sustainability-led initiatives, including the installation of solar panels on hoardings to supply electricity to Indian Railways through a joint venture partner. In addition, its real estate operations contribute to its diversified business interests.

Bright Outdoor Media Limited became India’s first outdoor media company to be listed on the stock exchange when it debuted on the BSE SME Platform on March 24, 2023. Its successful listing on the Main Boards of BSE and NSE marks another important milestone in its journey as it continues to pursue opportunities across India’s growing outdoor advertising industry.

In H2 FY26 the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 92.12 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 20.25 Cr, Net Profit of ₹ 13.97 Cr & EPS of ₹12.98.

In FY26 the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 155.43 Cr, EBITDA of ₹35.23 Cr, Net Profit of ₹24.05 Cr & EPS of ₹12.26.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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