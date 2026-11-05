Bright Outdoor Media Limited Receives In-Principle Approval from BSE for Main Board Migration; NSE Main Board Listing Scheduled for November 6, 2026

From Becoming the First Out-of-Home (OOH) Company to Get Listed on the Stock Exchange in 2023 to Receiving In-Principle Approval from BSE and Preparing for Its NSE Main Board Listing, the Company Continues to Expand Its Presence and Strengthen Its Position in India’s OOH Advertising Industry.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, an established player in India’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, has achieved a significant milestone in its corporate journey. The Company has received in-principle approval from BSE for migration from the BSE SME Platform to the BSE Main Board. Separately, the Company’s listing on the Main Board of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is scheduled for November 6, 2026.

These developments mark an important step in the Company’s journey, reflecting its progress since its listing on the BSE SME Platform on March 24, 2023. At the time, Bright Outdoor Media Limited became the first OOH company to get listed on the stock exchange, setting an important milestone for the industry.

Since its listing, the Company has steadily worked towards expanding its business operations, strengthening its market presence and broadening its service capabilities. The in-principle approval from BSE and the upcoming NSE Main Board listing represent the next stage of this journey and reflect the progress made by the Company over the past few years.

A Journey Of Expansion And Growing Market Presence

Since its listing in March 2023, Bright Outdoor Media Limited has focused on building a stronger and more diversified OOH advertising business. The Company has expanded its reach through new business opportunities, participation in government and infrastructure-led projects and continuous development of its advertising inventory.

The Company has successfully secured several government tenders and project opportunities, including the Navi Mumbai Metro Line advertising tender, strengthening its presence across prominent public infrastructure and transit advertising locations.

Further strengthening its railway-linked advertising portfolio, the Company has secured and operates premium, high-impact OOH advertising inventory under the Vile Parle to Kandivali Railway Road Over Bridge (ROB) advertising tender with Indian Railways. This provides the Company access to strategic advertising locations with strong visibility and audience engagement.

Alongside these project wins, the Company has continued to strengthen its digital advertising presence. It currently operates more than 50 large-format Digital LED Billboards across strategic, high-visibility locations. This growing digital inventory enables the Company to offer brands dynamic advertising formats and enhanced opportunities to connect with audiences.

The Company has also continued to expand its owned inventory of traditional hoardings and digital displays, focusing on premium locations with significant visibility and engagement potential. These developments reflect its focus on strengthening its advertising network and adapting to the evolving requirements of the OOH industry.

Launch Of Bright 360: Moving Towards Integrated Advertising Solutions

A key development in the Company’s growth journey has been the launch of Bright 360, an initiative aimed at offering end-to-end branding and advertising solutions to clients.

Through Bright 360, the Company aims to address a wider range of client requirements under one integrated platform, covering different aspects of brand visibility, promotion and advertising. The initiative reflects the Company’s approach of moving beyond individual outdoor advertising formats towards a more comprehensive service offering.

With this initiative, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is working towards strengthening client relationships, expanding its service capabilities and providing businesses with integrated advertising solutions across multiple platforms and formats.

BSE In-Principle Approval and NSE Main Board Listing: The Next Chapter

The Company has received in-principle approval from BSE for migration from the BSE SME Platform to the BSE Main Board. Separately, its listing on the NSE Main Board is scheduled for November 6, 2026. Together, these developments mark an important step in Bright Outdoor Media Limited’s corporate journey.

From its initial listing on the BSE SME Platform in March 2023 to receiving in-principle approval for migration to the BSE Main Board and preparing for its NSE Main Board listing, the Company has made progress across multiple aspects of its business. Its journey has included securing new projects, expanding its advertising inventory, strengthening its digital presence and introducing integrated advertising solutions through Bright 360.

The proposed migration to the BSE Main Board, following the in-principle approval, and the scheduled NSE Main Board listing are expected to enhance the Company’s visibility in the capital markets and provide it with a wider platform to engage with investors and other market participants. These developments represent important steps as the Company continues to pursue its business expansion plans and strengthen its position in the OOH advertising industry.

As Bright Outdoor Media Limited enters this next phase, its focus remains on expanding its advertising network, identifying new business opportunities, strengthening its digital capabilities and delivering comprehensive advertising solutions to clients.

The journey that began with a landmark SME listing in 2023 now moves into a new chapter, with BSE having granted in-principle approval for migration to its Main Board and the NSE Main Board listing scheduled for November 6, 2026 — marking another important milestone in Bright Outdoor Media Limited’s growth story.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said, “When we started this journey, our vision was to build a strong and trusted presence in India’s Out-of-Home advertising industry and create a company that could grow with changing market opportunities and client requirements. Our listing on the BSE SME Platform on March 24, 2023, as the first OOH company to get listed on the stock exchange, was an important beginning. Since then, we have continued to move forward, achieving one milestone after another through business expansion, new project wins, strengthening of our advertising inventory and the introduction of integrated solutions through Bright 360.

Today, the in-principle approval received from BSE for migration to its Main Board, together with our upcoming NSE Main Board listing scheduled for November 6, 2026, marks another significant milestone in this journey. It is a proud moment for the entire Bright family and a reflection of the collective efforts of our team, clients and all those who have supported us along the way.

As we enter this next phase, our vision is to further strengthen our presence across India’s OOH advertising landscape, expand our traditional and digital advertising network, explore new opportunities across government and private sectors, and enhance our capabilities in delivering end-to-end branding and advertising solutions. We believe there is significant potential in the evolving OOH industry, and we remain committed to building the business with a long-term perspective.

I would like to sincerely thank our shareholders, investors, employees, clients, business associates, partners and both the stock exchanges for their continued trust and support. This milestone belongs to everyone who has been part of our journey. We look forward to their continued support as Bright Outdoor Media Limited moves towards its next phase of growth.”

About Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is a leading name in India’s Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, with 45 years of expertise. The company operates an extensive network of more than 1350 hoardings across strategic geographies, including ownership of 50+ of Mumbai’s 120+ digital LED billboards (Big Size). Bright Outdoor Media also trades hoardings acquired from government Semi Government & private entities, further strengthening its market presence.

Bright’s strategic ventures with top advertising companies and contracts across all major transit areas set it apart. It is also the first in the world to install solar panels on hoardings, supplying electricity to Indian Railways, along with a JV Partner, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. Additionally, its real estate operations contribute to diversified revenue streams.

With innovative solutions, a broad client base, and a focus on sustainability, Bright Outdoor Media continues to lead the OOH advertising space. The company is the first ever outdoor media company in India to be listed on the stock exchange, debuting on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023.

In H2 FY26 the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 92.12 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 20.25 Cr, Net Profit of ₹ 13.97 Cr & EPS of ₹12.98.

In FY26 the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 155.43 Cr, EBITDA of ₹35.23 Cr, Net Profit of ₹24.05 Cr & EPS of ₹12.26.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)