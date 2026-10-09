British Indian MP Shivani Raja, in India on Parliamentary Visit, Congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 Years as Head of Government

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Shivani Raja, Conservative Member of Parliament for Leicester East in the United Kingdom, is currently in India on a short visit for UK Parliamentary business, travelling alongside fellow Members of Parliament from the House of Commons. During her visit, she congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, a milestone reached on 7 October 2026. Speaking as a British Indian Member of Parliament, she highlighted the longstanding ties between the two countries and the important role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening this relationship.

In her message, Shivani Raja MP said:

“I extend my warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, from serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat to leading India on the world stage. As a British Indian Member of Parliament representing Leicester East, I recognise the importance of the longstanding ties between our two nations and the contribution of the Indian diaspora to that relationship. I look forward to seeing the UK and India continue strengthening their partnership, creating opportunities for future generations in both countries”

During her visit, Raja also spoke about her fondness for India, particularly its vibrant cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad, reflecting her personal connection with the country and its people. The visit provides an opportunity to engage with India’s political, cultural and economic landscape while strengthening dialogue between parliamentarians from the two nations.

Raja also expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote India’s manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its global economic standing through initiatives such as Make in India. The initiative has played a prominent role in positioning India as a manufacturing and investment destination, encouraging innovation, supporting domestic industries and creating opportunities for economic collaboration. Her appreciation reflects the broader significance of India’s growth and the potential for stronger UK–India cooperation across trade, investment and other areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi first took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001 and became Prime Minister in 2014, completing 25 uninterrupted years in executive office across state and national leadership.

Shivani Raja was elected to the House of Commons on 4 July 2024, winning Leicester East with 14,526 votes, a 31.1% vote share, and becoming the first Conservative to win the seat in 37 years. A first-generation British citizen of Gujarati descent, born and raised in Leicester, she took her oath of allegiance on the Bhagavad Gita. Leicester East is home to one of the United Kingdom’s largest Indian-origin communities, making the constituency a significant point of connection in the UK–India relationship.

Through her parliamentary visit and message of congratulations, Raja has underscored the enduring people-to-people connections between India and the United Kingdom, while expressing optimism about the continued strengthening of bilateral ties and the opportunities this partnership can create for future generations in both countries.