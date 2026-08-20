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Home > BL News > Building An AI-Ready Bharat – UNIVO Education Joins PM’s Vision to Skill 10 million Youth

Building An AI-Ready Bharat – UNIVO Education Joins PM’s Vision to Skill 10 million Youth

Building An AI-Ready Bharat – UNIVO Education Joins PM’s Vision to Skill 10 million Youth

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-20 20:39 IST

New certifications span a free foundation course to role-based professional credentials, designed to build AI capability across generations and career stages

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New Delhi [India], August 20: As India accelerates its ambition to become an AI-powered economy, the vision of “AI for All” is emerging as an important pillar of the country’s next phase of growth.

In his recent address, from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to democratize access to AI and ensure that technology becomes an instrument of opportunity, inclusion and empowerment for every section of society.

In support of this national vision, UNIVO Education today announced the launch of its AI Readiness Initiative, a structured ecosystem to build AI literacy and practical AI capability across Bharat.

The AI-readiness initiative starts with Foundational AI courses which are free, self-paced modules covering AI fundamentals, prompting, responsible usage and everyday productivity, for learners without any technical background. Learners who complete it can progress to applied, role-based certifications, with advanced specialization programs available beyond that. Further, there are AI-based certifications built around the tasks a professional performs in that role rather than around AI as a technical subject.

This initiative emphasizes that AI literacy should extend beyond tech professionals and specific generations, becoming a fundamental skill for a Skilled India. It reaches the student preparing to enter the workforce, the professional in their first years of work, the experienced employee whose role is being redrawn around new tools, and the individual in their fifties who wants to understand a technology now shaping everyday life. The AI Readiness Initiative is built to serve all of them, and every course is delivered online, with no coding required.

“Within a few years, using AI will be as basic a skill as using a phone. The divide will not be between those with access to the technology and those without, it will be between those who can use it and those who cannot. We have made the foundation course free because that gap should not come down to what someone can afford,” said Nitin Golani, CEO, UNIVO Education, speaking at the launch.

The initiative complements a wider national effort. Under the IndiaAI Mission, the IndiaAI FutureSkills program is creating pathways for AI education through specialized courses and fellowships, while Data and AI Labs are being established in smaller cities to extend access to emerging technologies beyond major urban centres.

UNIVO’s applied certifications carry a university-backed credential through its partnership with Amity University Online, connecting practical, role-based skills to structured academic learning. Alongside individual learners, UNIVO is developing AI-readiness offerings for enterprises seeking to build workforce capability and for institutions introducing AI into teaching and learning.

As India moves towards an increasingly AI-enabled economy, AI for All will require more than access to technology. It will require confidence, knowledge, and skills to use it well. With its AI Readiness Initiative, UNIVO aims to make that capability accessible across Bharat, across careers and across generations.

For more information- https://univoeducation.com/ai-certifications.html#freeCertification

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Building An AI-Ready Bharat – UNIVO Education Joins PM’s Vision to Skill 10 million Youth
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