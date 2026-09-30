LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance

Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance

Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-30 13:34 IST

Pinank Shah, CEO, Capital India Finance Limited 

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Capital India Finance Limited (“CIFL”), a listed, non-deposit-taking NBFC, today announced that it has successfully raised ₹100 crore through the private placement of listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The issuance comprised a base issue of ₹50 crore and a green shoe option of ₹50 crore. The NCDs have a tenure of 27 months and carry a fixed coupon of 10% per annum, payable quarterly. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited.

The fundraise strengthens CIFL’s funding base and provides additional resources to support the planned growth of its lending business. It also advances the Company’s strategy of diversifying its sources of borrowing as it scales its secured MSME and retail lending franchise.

Pinank Shah, CEO, Capital India Finance Limited, said: “The successful completion of this NCD issuance is an important step in diversifying our funding base and building the capacity required for the next phase of growth. With an expanding distribution network, disciplined underwriting and strong capital adequacy, we are well positioned to deepen our presence across underserved MSME markets. We will continue to balance growth with asset quality, liquidity and sustainable returns.”

CIFL has expanded its distribution network to 46 branches across nine states, compared with 29 branches at the end of FY 2025. The Company focuses on secured MSME and retail lending, combining local market presence with technology-enabled processes and underwriting capabilities.

In FY 2026, CIFL’s assets under management increased 22% year-on-year to ₹1,227.37 crore, while disbursements rose 62% to ₹753.54 crore.  During FY26, CIFL reported total income of ₹ 229.67 crores.

The growth momentum continued in Q1 FY 2027, with standalone total income increasing 32% year-on-year to ₹69.53 crore. Disbursements grew 36% and assets under management increased 20% year-on-year. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 43.58% as of June 30, 2026.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze’s Bail Stayed by Bombay HC Till October 7 After NIA’s Urgent Plea

Leading Marble Company in India: Royale Impex Marks 28 Years of Legacy and Excellence

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea

What Was Mahatma Gandhi Doing Before Joining India’s Freedom Struggle? His Early Years Explained

Bharat Ethanol Forum 2026 concludes in Mumbai: Policymakers and industry chart India’s road beyond E20

LATEST NEWS

India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Asian Games 2026: India Complete Archery Gold Hat-Trick as Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav And Ganesh Mani Ratnam Beat China in Men’s Compound Final

Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance

20-Year-Old Woman’s Cremation Stopped At The Last Moment: Husband Says She Drank Acid, Family Claims Murder, What Happened In Panipat?

Was Dubai-To-Tel Aviv Flydubai Flight Hijacked? 7500 Alert, Fighter Jets And Why It Landed In Saudi Arabia

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win? Match Prediction, Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs And Match Details

Urvashi Rautela Seeks Rs 7,000 Crore Over AI Dispute, Sheeraz Hasan Responds: ‘Educate Yourself’

Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan’s Final Season After 22 Years: ‘All Good Things Have To Come To An End’ – WATCH

‘Donkey, Son of Donkey Father’ Becomes Nurse in MP? Media Report Raises Questions Over Document Verification and Portal Loopholes

Who Is Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh Ambani Aide Named As Samajwadi Party Candidate For Rajya Sabha From UP?

Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance
Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance
Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance
Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance
Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance

QUICK LINKS