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Home > BL News > Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively

Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively

Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-05 16:36 IST

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 5: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of micro irrigation solutions, and has diversified its operations into the fast-paced solar EPC and polymer markets, has reported its Unaudited financials for Q2 & H1 FY27.

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Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Q2 FY27

  • Total Income of ₹106.43 Cr, YoY growth of 32.89%
  • EBITDA of ₹10.28 Cr, YoY growth of 24.75%
  • EBITDA Margin of 9.66%
  • Net Profit of ₹4.48 Cr, YoY growth of 5.55%
  • Net Profit Margin of 4.21%
  • EPS of ₹0.75, YoY growth of 5.63%

H1 FY27

  • Total Income of ₹188.09 Cr, YoY growth of 25.14%
  • EBITDA of ₹20.14 Cr, YoY growth of 25.70%
  • EBITDA Margin of 10.71%
  • Net Profit of ₹9.14 Cr, YoY growth of 7.02%
  • Net Profit Margin of 4.86%
  • EPS of ₹1.53, YoY growth of 7.75%
Commenting on the performance Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain Polyplast Limited said, “I am pleased to share that the company continued to make progress during Q2 FY27, particularly in strengthening its Solar EPC business. During the quarter, we secured two repeat orders from MSEDCL under the PM-KUSUM Scheme for 3,000 solar pumps. Including the order received in May 2026, our FY27 order intake has reached ₹82.40 Cr for 3,500 solar pumps, reinforcing our execution capabilities and presence in the renewable energy segment. Coming to our financial performance, on a consolidated basis, Q2 FY27 total income stood at ₹106.43 Cr, registering a YoY growth of 32.89%. EBITDA stood at ₹10.28 Cr, up 24.75%, while net profit stood at ₹4.48 Cr, registering a YoY growth of 5.55%. For H1 FY27, total income stood at ₹188.09 Cr, EBITDA at ₹20.14 Cr and net profit at ₹9.14 Cr, registering YoY growth of 25.14%, 25.70% and 7.02%, respectively. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our solar pump orders, expanding Solar EPC operations across new states and strengthening our Micro Irrigation business through commercial sales, PVC pipes and exports. We will continue to leverage opportunities across renewable energy and irrigation segments to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Q2 FY27 Key Operational Highlights

MSEDCL Solar Pump Order  Secured a ₹23.60 Cr MSEDCL order for 1,000 solar pumps Secured a ₹47 Cr MSEDCL order for 2,000 solar pumps under PM-KUSUM Component-B, the company’s largest Solar EPC order to date
Solar EPC Order Momentum Secured MSEDCL orders worth ₹70.60 Cr for 3,000 solar pumps under PM-KUSUMFY27 order intake reached ₹82.40 Cr, covering 3,500 solar pumps, strengthening the Company’s Solar EPC business.

About Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL)

Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL) is one of the leading players in the micro-irrigation industry, specializing in the manufacturing and export of equipment for a diverse range of agricultural applications. Established in 1997, the Company leverages over 25 years of expertise and operates manufacturing facilities in Rajkot (Gujarat) and Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh). It has built a strong distribution network spanning 16 states across India and exports to markets in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

In recent years, CPL has diversified into the fast-growing solar EPC segment, focusing on solar water pumping systems and rooftop solar solutions, supported by strong government initiatives such as the PM-KUSUM scheme. The Company has also partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for polymer product marketing in Gujarat, further strengthening its business portfolio.

The recently operational Ahmedabad plant, spanning ~70,000 sq. ft., is expected to enhance manufacturing efficiency and profitability by enabling in-house production of critical components, thereby improving capacity utilization.

Looking ahead, CPL aims to increase the share of commercial sales, including non-subsidy micro-irrigation, PVC pipes, and exports, to optimize working capital. It also plans to expand its domestic and international footprint, while growth in the solar EPC vertical is expected to further diversify the revenue mix.

With a strong focus on strategic partnerships, operational excellence, and product quality, CPL is well-positioned to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its leadership in the micro-irrigation and renewable energy sectors.

In FY26 (Consolidated), Captain Polyplast Limited reported Total Income of ₹ 419.75 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 46.32 Cr, and a net profit of ₹ 27.78 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively
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Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively

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Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively
Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively
Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively
Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively
Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively

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