Cash Ur Drive Marketing Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance: EBITDA Rising 13% and Net Profit Growing 8% YoY

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16: Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited (NSE: CUDML | INE0WL201014), one of India’s fast-growing sustainable transit media companies, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

H1 FY27 Key Standalone Financial Highlights

Standalone

Total Income increased 2.72% to ₹81.12 Cr in H1 FY27 , up from ₹78.97 Cr in H1 FY26.

increased , up from ₹78.97 Cr in H1 FY26. EBITDA * grew 12.71% to ₹15.28 Cr , up from ₹13.55 Cr in H1 FY26.

* grew , up from ₹13.55 Cr in H1 FY26. EBITDA margin improved by 162 bps to 19.02% , up from 17.40% in H1 FY26.

improved by , up from 17.40% in H1 FY26. Net Profit increased 7.59% to ₹11.70 Cr , up from ₹10.88 Cr in H1 FY26.

increased , up from ₹10.88 Cr in H1 FY26. Net Profit Margin improved by 65 bps to 14.43%, up from 13.78% in H1 FY26.

*EBITDA excludes other income; EBITDA margin is calculated on revenue from operations.

Recent Key Developments

Transit Media:

Multi-city transit campaigns across autos and buses for a leading mobility-tech platform, with orders worth ₹7.55 Cr and ₹3.07 Cr.

Outdoor and Public Utility Media:

Campaigns across hoardings, unipoles and flag signs at key city locations, with orders worth ₹3.29 Cr, ₹2.36 Cr and ₹2.12 Cr.

EV Mobility Advertising:

Electric bus branding across multiple cities, strengthening the Company’s sustainable transit media presence.

EV Charging Infrastructure:

LOA for establishing, operating and maintaining EV charging stations, with a 10-year O&M period.

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Mr. Raghu Khanna, Managing Director and Chairman, Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, said, “We are pleased with the progress achieved during H1 FY27, supported by multi-city transit campaigns, outdoor and public utility media wins, expansion in EV mobility advertising and the EV charging infrastructure opportunity. EBITDA grew by 13% year-on-year, while Net Profit increased by 8% year-on-year during the period. Going forward, we remain focused on improving owned-media utilisation, increasing the share of owned media, scaling EV media, expanding into new geographies and formats, and strengthening audience measurement.

The growing adoption of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, increasing demand for measurable advertising formats, and the expansion of EV charging infrastructure are creating opportunities for the outdoor advertising industry.”

About Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited

Founded in 2009, Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited (“CASHurDRIVE” or “the Company”) is one of India’s fastest-growing out-of-home and transit media companies, pioneering sustainable and technology-driven advertising solutions. With a strong presence across major cities, CUD integrates transit, digital, outdoor, and green media assets to deliver impactful visibility for leading brands. The Company’s focus on innovation, exclusive media rights, and expansion into EV charging station advertising has positioned it as a new-age leader in the evolving media landscape. Guided by a vision to make advertising more effective, eco-friendly, and inclusive, CUD continues to redefine how brands connect with audiences on the move.

The company got listed on NSE Emerge in August, 2025.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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