Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24: Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited (NSE: CUDML | INE0WL201014), one of India’s fast-growing out-of-home (OOH) and transit media companies, has secured three-year advertising rights at Chandigarh Railway Station (CDG) from Northern Railway, Ambala Division, with an estimated business potential of approximately ₹15 crore over the contract period.

Contract at a Glance

Awarded by: Northern Railway, Ambala Division, through a competitive e-auction on IREPS (Indian Railways E-Procurement System)

Northern Railway, Ambala Division, through a competitive e-auction on IREPS (Indian Railways E-Procurement System) Advertising Sites: 10 sites: 9 unipoles/hoardings of 18′ x 8′ each and 1 gantry of 50′ x 8′, on the Exit Road (Main Side)

10 sites: 9 unipoles/hoardings of 18′ x 8′ each and 1 gantry of 50′ x 8′, on the Exit Road (Main Side) Total Display Area: 1,696 sq. ft.

1,696 sq. ft. Total Contract Value: ₹7.01 Cr (including GST)

What the Contract Brings

Advertisement Rights: The advertising rights under the licence vest with the Company. Advertisers and agents wishing to advertise at these sites will deal directly with the Company

The advertising rights under the licence vest with the Company. Advertisers and agents wishing to advertise at these sites will deal directly with the Company Tariff: Railways will not lay down any tariff for the sites. The Company is free to decide the tariff charged to its clients

Railways will not lay down any tariff for the sites. The Company is free to decide the tariff charged to its clients Engagement of Agencies: The Company may engage other agencies for fabrication, installation, painting and selling of advertisement space

The Company may engage other agencies for fabrication, installation, painting and selling of advertisement space Display Structures: The Company is authorised to prepare the advertisement structures as per the site plan in the contract, under the supervision of the station authorities

The Company is authorised to prepare the advertisement structures as per the site plan in the contract, under the supervision of the station authorities Payment Terms: Licence fee payable quarterly through IREPS, with no escalation during the 3-year contract period

Strategic Significance for CASHurDRIVE

Chandigarh is a home market for CASHurDRIVE, where it already operates 15 EV charging stations and 19 battery swapping stations. The railway station sites add large-format outdoor inventory to this presence and extend the Company’s portfolio into railway infrastructure. As the exclusive media rights holder, with control over pricing and availability, the sites support the Company’s vision of building India’s largest mobility media infrastructure network. The Company will monetize them by selling space directly to brands and agencies, both as standalone and multi-city campaigns.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Raghu Khanna, Managing Director and Chairman, Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, said, “We see a business potential of around ₹15 Crore from these sites over the three-year term. As exclusive inventory with full pricing control, it adds to our margins, and together with our EV media in the city, lets us offer brands one integrated plan across Chandigarh. This win takes us closer to our goals of 50% exclusive media share and building India’s largest mobility media infrastructure network. We are optimistic about the opportunities ahead and are seeing strong business momentum.”

About Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited

Founded in 2009, Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited (“CASHurDRIVE” or “the Company”) is one of India’s fastest-growing out-of-home and transit media companies, pioneering sustainable and technology-driven advertising solutions. With a strong presence across major cities, CUD integrates transit, digital, outdoor, and green media assets to deliver impactful visibility for leading brands. The Company’s focus on innovation, exclusive media rights, and expansion into EV charging station advertising has positioned it as a new-age leader in the evolving media landscape. Guided by a vision to make advertising more effective, eco-friendly, and inclusive, CUD continues to redefine how brands connect with audiences on the move.

The company got listed on NSE Emerge in August, 2025.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)