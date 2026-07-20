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Home > BL News > CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-20 18:55 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20: CASK (Cyber Abhyas Sakriya Kshamta), a native AI-powered cybersecurity platform developed by Sumeru Edutech, was honoured at the Surakshit Awards 2026, held on July 17 at the Manekshaw Centre Auditorium, New Delhi. The award recognises CASK’s contribution to strengthening India’s cybersecurity ecosystem through innovative, indigenous technology that enhances cyber preparedness and resilience.

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Developed by Sumeru Edutech in collaboration with Cyber Buddha Techno Legal Private Limited, CASK has been designed to address the growing need for practical cybersecurity training. The offline AI-powered platform enables organisations, educational institutions, and government bodies to conduct realistic cyber simulations and preparedness exercises without internet dependency, making cybersecurity training more secure, accessible, and effective.

The award was received by Mr. Himanshu Desai, CTO & Co-Founder of Sumeru EduTech, the creators of a suite of award-winning AI-powered learning platforms, including SchoolExl, UniExl, and TrainExl, recognised for driving innovation across the education ecosystem. As cyber threats continue to evolve, AI-powered platforms like CASK are helping organisations with the skills and capabilities needed to proactively identify, respond to, and mitigate cyber risks.

Mr. Ashish Pandya, CEO, Sumeru EduTech, said, “This recognition is a proud milestone for us and reflects our commitment to building cybersecurity awareness. CASK embodies our vision of making cyber preparedness practical, scalable, and impactful for a secure digital India.”

Mr. Paathik Muni and Mrs. Kamaljeet Kaur, Co-Founders of CASK, added, “We are honoured to receive this recognition. It inspires us to continue innovating and delivering AI-driven cybersecurity solutions that empower organisations and contribute to a safer, more resilient digital future.”

The recognition further reinforces CASK’s commitment to advancing cyber resilience through technology-led innovation and strategic collaboration, supporting India’s vision of building a secure, trusted, and future-ready digital ecosystem.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness
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CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

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CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness
CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness
CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness
CASK Honoured at Surakshit Awards 2026 for Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

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