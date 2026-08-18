CDSL IPF launches multilingual investor education film with Amar Chitra Katha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) Investor Protection Fund (IPF) has launched a multilingual investor education film to promote thoughtful financial planning and informed investing. Developed in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha, the film simplifies essential investment concepts through engaging storytelling, making them accessible and relatable for investors across diverse geographies and demographics.

The animated film, The Garden of Prosperity, follows Akbar and Birbal as they help a newly married couple understand how to invest their wedding gifts wisely. Using the analogy of nurturing a garden, they explain the importance of goal-based investing, diversifying investments across financial goals, aligning investments with different time horizons and maintaining an emergency fund. Through an engaging narrative, the film simplifies essential investment principles and encourages disciplined financial planning for long-term wealth creation. The film is available in 12 languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia and Assamese, ensuring wide reach across urban and rural investor segments.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Sudhish Pillai, Head, CDSL IPF Secretariat, said: “At CDSL IPF, we believe financial education is most effective when complex concepts are communicated through simple, relatable stories. By combining the timeless wisdom of Akbar and Birbal with practical lessons on financial planning, this multilingual film makes investing easier to understand for people across age groups and geographies. Through engaging formats such as films and comics, we hope to encourage investors to adopt goal-based investing, prepare for the future with confidence and participate in the securities market in an informed and responsible manner.”

The initiative builds on CDSL IPF’s collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha to develop a series of investor education comics that simplify financial concepts through familiar characters and narratives. The series also includes titles such as The Unofficial Ustaad and The Golden Peacock Fraud, helping make financial education more inclusive and accessible across age groups and regions.

CDSL IPF remains committed to advancing financial literacy through nationwide investor awareness initiatives, empowering individuals to become #AtmanirbharInvestor.

Link to watch the film:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozVo2ZfzlSc

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