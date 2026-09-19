LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students

CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students

CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-19 12:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: The CDSL Investor Protection Fund (IPF) has started distributing its investor education comic series to nearly 21,000 students across 60 schools in collaboration with Yuva Unstoppable.

You Might Be Interested In

Developed with Amar Chitra Katha, the illustrated comics explain concepts related to saving, investing and responsible financial behaviour in an age-appropriate format, a statement said on Wednesday.

The initial distribution covers five of the 12 languages in which the comics are available: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Urdu.

The current series targets students in senior classes, while additional comics for junior classes are under development, according to a statement.

Sudhish Pillai, Head of the CDSL IPF Secretariat, said financial literacy is a life skill best nurtured from an early age because the power of compounding applies not only to investing, but also to learning.

According to Amitabh Shah, Founder & Chief Inspiration Officer of Yuva Unstoppable, school is a key institution where one develops skills applied throughout life.

Gayathri Chandrasekaran, Editor in Chief at Tinkle Comics, said money is a subject that preoccupies most adults but is barely discussed with, much less taught to children.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants

Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 10.42 Cr Order from Bank Note Press, Dewas for 3 MW Rooftop Solar Project

India International Jewellery Awards 2026 Receives Overwhelming Industry Response with Around 200 Nominations

Tools & Equipment Expo 2026 showcases Global Technologies and Innovation Across India’s Manufacturing Ecosystem

Stray Dog Attacks 18-Month-Old Toddler in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, Tears Into His Cheek as Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces

LATEST NEWS

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 15: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 206 Crore, Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Asian Games 2026: India Cricket Team Faces Jersey Crisis Before Japan Departure | Report

CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students

Newlywed Couple’s Darjeeling Honeymoon Turns Into Nightmare After Kerosene Poured Into Barbecue, Wife Suffers 60% Burns

Harry Kane Breaks Bundesliga Record: Bayern Munich Star Becomes Fastest Player to Reach 100 Goals

Train Turns Into OYO Room? Couple’s Intimate Moment Inside Moving Train Triggers Heated Fight as Woman Slaps Man, Video Goes Viral

Rukmini Vasanth Deepfake Video: What Was In The Viral Clip That Led To 3 Arrests?

Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Batter Dislocates Shoulder During Ad Shoot, Unlikely to Face India in Oct-Nov Home Series

Chess Olympiad 2026: Gukesh, Nihal Sarin Lead India Men Past Italy; Women Thrash Greece 3.5-0.5

Caught On Cam: 4-5 People Sent Flying By Speeding Car In Greater Noida, Driver Flees; School Girl Run Over

CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students
CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students
CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students
CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students
CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students

QUICK LINKS