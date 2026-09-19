CDSL IPF, Yuva Unstoppable and Amar Chitra Katha Bring Storytelling-driven Financial Literacy to Empower Nearly 21,000 Students

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: The CDSL Investor Protection Fund (IPF) has started distributing its investor education comic series to nearly 21,000 students across 60 schools in collaboration with Yuva Unstoppable.

Developed with Amar Chitra Katha, the illustrated comics explain concepts related to saving, investing and responsible financial behaviour in an age-appropriate format, a statement said on Wednesday.

The initial distribution covers five of the 12 languages in which the comics are available: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Urdu.

The current series targets students in senior classes, while additional comics for junior classes are under development, according to a statement.

Sudhish Pillai, Head of the CDSL IPF Secretariat, said financial literacy is a life skill best nurtured from an early age because the power of compounding applies not only to investing, but also to learning.

According to Amitabh Shah, Founder & Chief Inspiration Officer of Yuva Unstoppable, school is a key institution where one develops skills applied throughout life.

Gayathri Chandrasekaran, Editor in Chief at Tinkle Comics, said money is a subject that preoccupies most adults but is barely discussed with, much less taught to children.