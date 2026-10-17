LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-17 17:35 IST

Founded in Bengaluru in 2006, when solar panels cost 40 times more than they do today, Orb Energy has spent two decades building a dynamic, commercially viable solar business. Today the company celebrated its 20th anniversary of pioneering and delivering a clean, solar power revolution for India.

You Might Be Interested In

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17:  When Orb Energy began its journey in Bengaluru in 2006, solar power was a very different proposition. Solar panels cost around 40 times more than they do today, making solar largely relevant only for off-grid applications (e.g., remote power and backup power). Virtually no solar power was connected to the grid at the time.

When the company launched, it had a very straightforward mission: to make solar accessible, affordable and hassle-free for customers in semi-urban and rural areas who were experiencing severe power shortages and desperately looking for a better energy alternative. To reach these markets, Orb Energy built a branch network that, at its peak, reached 170 branches across five states in South India.

As solar costs fell dramatically following the 2008 financial crisis and state governments began introducing net-metering policies, grid-connected solar became a more viable proposition. This was when Orb began moving towards the SME rooftop solar market for grid-connected solar applications.

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

By 2017, Orb Energy had established its own solar panel manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, strengthening its ability to control product quality and deliver integrated solar solutions. By bringing together manufacturing, system design, installation and after-sales service under one roof, the company developed a vertically integrated model that resonated with SME customers, many of whom recognised the value of this approach from their own businesses.

Furthermore, recognising that many banks had yet to appreciate the growth potential of rooftop solar in India, Orb Energy launched its own in-house credit facility, enabling SMEs to adopt solar without collateral or a down payment. This approach helped businesses consider solar as a manageable investment rather than a substantial upfront expense. Cumulative disbursements through the company’s solar finance facility have so far reached close to ₹350 crore.

Orb’s model also attracted institutional backing. In 2019, Shell acquired a 20% stake in Orb Energy to support the expansion of solar adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2022, the US International Development Finance Corporation extended a US$20 million loan to support the company’s in-house credit facility for SMEs.

Twenty years after its founding on Gandhi Jayanti in 2006, Orb Energy has grown into a business with around 450 MW of installed solar PV capacity, over 175,000 systems and 95,000 customers served across India. In 2025, Orb Energy was ranked among India’s top three rooftop solar companies, according to JMK Research & Analytics. Over the past six years, the company has typically ranked among India’s top five rooftop solar companies, according to JMK Research & Analytics and CRISIL.

Damian Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Orb Energy, said: “As we look back on 20 years, what stands out is the trust our customers have placed in us and the commitment of our employees and partners who work every day to deliver on that trust. This milestone belongs to our customers, partners and the entire Orb Energy team, whose support and commitment have shaped our journey.

As Orb Energy enters its third decade, it aims to exceed 1 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030. Its focus remains true to its founding mission: making solar power more accessible, affordable and hassle-free for customers looking for a better energy alternative.

Media contact:  Shalini D S,  7892920971, shalini.ds@orbenergy.com

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Tira Unveils The Beauty Advent Calendar 2026

Allahabad High Court Slams UP Police Over Illegal Detention, Calls Officers ‘Highly Ignorant’ Of BNSS

Chetan Sharma, along with Bollywood Stars Come Together for Salute Tiranga Cricket League

Raasra Entertainment Targets Bhojpuri Cinema with Five-Film 2027 Slate

Dhruv Rathee Faces Bailable Warrants In 2018 Defamation Case Over ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’ Video; Delhi Court Sets Oct 31 Hearing

LATEST NEWS

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

Two Minors Kill 17-Year-Old Friend for Gold Chain to Buy Bike and Throw Birthday Party, Then Douse Body to Avoid Arrest

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

2-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped By 28-Year-Old Man, Then He Buried Her Alive Under Sand After She Starts Crying In Madhya Pradesh

‘I Want to Give 400m World Record Crack’: Two-Time Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo Sets Sight on 2028 LA Olympics

Family Waiting for Death Body, Doctor Drinking, Resting Inside Post-Mortem Room, Suspended – Watch

Supreme Court Says State Cannot Claim Temple Properties Through Gift Deeds, Sets Clear Legal Boundary

Watch Viral Video: Bhabhi Sets Devar’s Wedding Barat On Fire With Energetic Bhojpuri Dance Moves, Baraatis Left Stunned

Watch Here: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt Pulling 6 Bikes With Rope Around Neck At Fair; What Happened Next?

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey
Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey
Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey
Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey
Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

QUICK LINKS