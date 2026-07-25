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Home > BL News > Celebrating the Language of the Heart: Poetry Day at Whistling Woods International

Celebrating the Language of the Heart: Poetry Day at Whistling Woods International

Celebrating the Language of the Heart: Poetry Day at Whistling Woods International

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-25 18:23 IST

Subhash Ghai & Irshad Kamil pay tribute to the timeless legacy of the legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi

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New Delhi [India], July 25: Whistling Woods International (WWI), India’s premier institute for Film, Communication and Creative Arts, celebrated its annual Art & Poetry Day on 21st July, commemorating the birth anniversary of the legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi. The event brought together celebrated poets, lyricists, writers and students to honour the enduring power of poetry and its influence on Indian cinema and storytelling.

Speaking about the event, Subhash Ghai, Founder & Chairman of Whistling Woods International, said, “Art and poetry are the soul of India. They give voice to emotions that visual storytelling alone cannot capture. Celebrating the legendary Anand Bakshi Ji’s legacy is our way of reminding the next generation of creative talent that timeless cinema is always built on the foundation of powerful and heartfelt words.”

The evening also marked the launch of two literary works—Rakesh Bakshi’s book on Anand Bakshi, published in four languages, and Aslam Hassan’s poetry collection, Potli Mein Chand.

Celebrating the Language of the Heart: Poetry Day at Whistling Woods International

A highlight of the event was an engaging panel discussion moderated by acclaimed theatre director Salim Arif, featuring renowned lyricist Irshad Kamil, author and screenwriter Rakesh Bakshi, and Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai, Aslam Hassan. Reflecting on the essence of poetry, Salim Arif spoke about its timeless ability to capture the deepest human emotions and its enduring role as the foundation of meaningful storytelling across generations.

One of India’s most celebrated lyricists, Irshad Kamil encouraged students to stay true to their experiences, embrace authenticity and trust the power of words. He inspired aspiring writers and filmmakers to remain curious, observe life deeply and believe that honest storytelling always resonates.

Speaking about his father, Rakesh Bakshi fondly recalled the extraordinary friendship and creative partnership shared by Anand Bakshi and Subhash Ghai, describing it as one built on mutual respect, trust and artistic excellence. He also referred to Subhash Ghai as “a born teacher,” acknowledging his lifelong commitment to nurturing generations of creative talent.

The event also showcased the remarkable talent of WWI students through soulful musical performances and original poetry recitals. One of the most memorable moments of the evening came when a Music student spontaneously composed a tune inspired by the discussion on stage. The impromptu performance drew enthusiastic applause and admiration from the distinguished panelists and guests, reflecting the creative spirit that defines Whistling Woods International.

The annual Art & Poetry Day reflects Whistling Woods International’s continued commitment to preserving India’s rich literary heritage while inspiring the next generation of creative storytellers through the timeless power of words.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Celebrating the Language of the Heart: Poetry Day at Whistling Woods International
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