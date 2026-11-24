Chandak Group secures ₹200 crore investment from Japan’s Mori Trust and Route78° Partners for Chandak Highscape City, marking Mori Trust’s maiden entry into Indian real estate.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Mumbai-based real estate developer Chandak Group has secured a ₹200 crore investment from Japan-based Mori Trust and a fund advised by Route78° Partners, for its landmark residential development, Chandak Highscape City. The transaction marks Mori Trust’s maiden investment in the Indian real estate market and underscores growing international institutional investor confidence in Mumbai’s residential real estate sector. This partnership marks a second Japanese investment for Chandak Group, bringing global investment expertise and institutional capital to its flagship development.

Spread across a 23.5-acre land parcel, Chandak Highscape City is positioned as one of Chembur’s greenest, largest and tallest residential developments, with 45+ lifestyle amenities, expansive green spaces and horizon views.

Chembur is emerging as a preferred residential location and a new central epicentre, thanks to its road, rail and cross-city connectivity, including Metro and Monorail access, and strong links to Mumbai’s major business districts. With its emphasis on scale, open spaces, modern amenities and accessibility, this landmark development aims to redefine urban residential living in Chembur.

Commenting on the partnership, a spokesperson for Chandak Group said,

“We are delighted to welcome Mori Trust & Route78 Partners as our investment partners in Chandak Highscape City. This partnership reflects the growing alignment between Indian real estate developers and global institutional investors. Mori Trust’s decision to make their first investment in India through our development is a significant endorsement of the project and the opportunities that Mumbai’s residential real estate market presents.The partnership will further accelerate our vision of developing Chandak Highscape City into a landmark residential destination, offering thoughtfully planned living spaces that cater to the evolving aspirations of homebuyers.”

Commenting on the transaction, Avinash Sule, Founding Partner, Route78° Partners said,

“Our investment in Chandak Highscape City, alongside our partners Chandak Group and Mori Trust, reflects our commitment to investing in projects located in established markets and backed by reputed partners and developers.”

“We remain confident in the long-term potential of India’s evolving real estate landscape and believe that opportunities such as this offer an attractive proposition for sustainable value creation for our investors,” he added.

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