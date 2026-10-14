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Home > BL News > Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-14 20:17 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE – CHANDAN), – an integrated diagnostics company offering pathology and radiology services, reported strong business momentum during Q2 FY27, supported by healthy growth in its core diagnostics operations and continued expansion of its franchise network.

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The Company’s Revenue from Diagnostics Operations grew by 46.66% YoY to 56.38 Cr in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹38.44 Cr in Q2 FY26. During the quarter, the Company also added 410 new franchises, taking its total franchise network to 685 as of 30th September 2026.

Q2 FY27 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue from Diagnostics Operations: ₹56.38 Cr, up 46.66% YoY from ₹38.44 Cr
  • Other Income: ₹14.65 Cr, compared with ₹2.56 Cr in Q2 FY26
  • Total Income: ₹71.03 Cr, up 73.22% YoY from ₹41.01 Cr
  • Total Income excluding One-Time Income: ₹59.00 Cr, up 43.89% YoY from ₹41.01 Cr

During Q2 FY27, the Company recognised one-time income of ₹12.03 Cr arising from the sale of its investment in the equity shares of Chandan Pharmacy Limited. This income is non-recurring and does not form part of the Company’s regular operations.

Q2 FY27 Financial Highlights

  • Added 410 franchises during Q2 FY27
  • Total franchise network expanded to 685
  • 25 Comprehensive Diagnostic Centres
  • 19 Diagnostic Centres
  • 25 Diagnostic Labs
  • 16 Radiology Labs

The Company continues to focus on scaling its diagnostics operations and expanding its network across pathology and radiology services. The strong Q2 FY27 growth and addition of 410 franchises reflect the continued expansion of its core diagnostics platform.

About Chandan Healthcare Limited

Chandan Healthcare Limited, established in 2003, is one of India’s leading providers of diagnostic and pharmacy services and a key entity of the Chandan Group. The Company delivers a comprehensive range of pathology and radiology services through its expanding network across India.

As on 13th October 2026, the Company operates 685 Franchise, 25 Comprehensive Diagnostic Centres, 19 Diagnostic Centres, 25 Diagnostic Labs and 16 Radiology Labs, strengthening its presence across urban, semi-urban and emerging markets. Its diagnostic portfolio comprises more than 3,000 pathology tests and 500+ radiology tests, including blood tests, X-ray, ECG, Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI and several other specialized diagnostic investigations. The Company’s network includes NABL and NABH accredited pathology laboratories and radiology centres, reflecting its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality diagnostic services.

Chandan Healthcare operates through a diversified business model comprising B2C (Retail Customers), B2B (Institutional & Corporate Clients) and B2G (Government PPP Contracts), providing a balanced and scalable revenue profile while catering to a wide spectrum of healthcare needs.

The Company was listed on the NSE Emerge platform on February 17, 2025. During FY26, The Company reported Consolidated Total Income of ₹280.67 Cr, EBITDA of ₹56.84 Cr and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹27.06 Cr, reflecting its continued operational growth and financial strength

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises
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Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

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Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

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Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises
Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises
Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises
Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises
Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

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