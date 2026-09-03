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Home > BL News > Chaupal Celebrates Five Years of Championing Punjabi and Regional Entertainment

Chaupal Celebrates Five Years of Championing Punjabi and Regional Entertainment

Chaupal Celebrates Five Years of Championing Punjabi and Regional Entertainment

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-03 16:50 IST

Marks the milestone with the launch of “Chaupal Da Na Chalda,” its first-ever seven-day free trial, and selection for the Google Play Accelerator India 2026 cohort

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Chandigarh [India], September 3: Chaupal, a leading regional streaming platform dedicated to Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri entertainment, has completed five successful years of bringing culturally rooted stories to audiences across India and international markets.

What began as a vision to give Punjabi entertainment a dedicated digital destination has evolved into a growing regional entertainment brand with an expanding content slate, wider distribution and an increasingly global audience. Over the past five years, Chaupal’s community has grown exponentially, reflecting the rising demand for authentic regional-language entertainment in India and overseas.

To celebrate the milestone, Chaupal has launched its anniversary campaign, “Chaupal Da Na Chalda.” The campaign captures the platform’s five-year journey, celebrates the community that has grown alongside it and highlights how Chaupal’s name and its stories continue to travel farther with every passing year.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Chaupal has also introduced a seven-day free trial for the first time. The initiative allows new users to explore Chaupal’s content library, including original web series, films and regional stories, before subscribing to the platform.

Speaking on the milestone, Sandeep Bansal, Founder, Chaupal, said:

“Five years ago, we started Chaupal with a simple but powerful belief—that stories rooted in our language and culture deserve to be experienced by audiences everywhere. Today, Chaupal has grown into a community that extends far beyond Punjab and reaches viewers across India and the world. ‘Chaupal Da Na Chalda’ celebrates every storyteller, artist, partner and viewer who has been part of this journey. As we enter our next phase, our focus remains on creating stronger regional stories, using technology to improve the viewing experience and taking Chaupal to an even wider global audience.”

The anniversary comes at another significant moment for the platform: Chaupal has been selected for the Google Play Accelerator India, Class of 2026. The recognition marks an important milestone in the platform’s evolution and reinforces its focus on technology, product innovation, app quality and building a more accessible digital entertainment experience.

Over the last five years, Chaupal has developed a strong and diverse library across Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri entertainment. The platform continues to invest in original web series, films and fresh regional narratives, with titles including Panchi , Sarpanchi , Outlaw, Shahi Majra ,Tootan Wala Khooh, Pardhan and Advocate Chauhan demonstrating the strength and scale of its expanding slate. Continuing this momentum, Chaupal is also set to bring audiences another original, Shikaari, further strengthening its pipeline of distinctive regional storytelling.

Among its notable recent launches, Advocate Chauhan has emerged as a key addition to Chaupal’s content portfolio, supported by a strong ensemble cast and an extensive promotional campaign.

Chaupal’s journey has also extended beyond its own application. Through distribution partnerships and integrations with platforms such as JioTV, Tata Play Binge , Airtel Xtreme and Prime Video, the platform has worked towards making its content more widely available and introducing regional stories to viewers beyond their traditional markets.

As Chaupal enters its sixth year, the platform plans to deepen its investment in original storytelling, strengthen its technological capabilities and expand its presence across India and overseas.

The fifth anniversary represents not only a celebration of how far Chaupal has come, but also the beginning of its next chapter—one built around larger stories, stronger technology and an even wider audience.

About Chaupal

Chaupal is a regional streaming platform offering Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri entertainment. Its content library includes original web series, films and culturally rooted stories created for audiences in India and across international markets. Through its own digital platform and expanding distribution ecosystem, Chaupal aims to make high-quality regional entertainment more accessible to viewers worldwide.

Website: www.chaupal.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Chaupal Celebrates Five Years of Championing Punjabi and Regional Entertainment

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