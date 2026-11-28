Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 28: Celebrating the power of theatre, music and creative expression, Literacy India staged its 2026 children’s theatre production, Goopi Gaye Bagha Bajaye, at Epicentre, Gurugram. Inspired by Satyajit Ray’s celebrated Bengali musical fantasy Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, the Hindi musical comedy brought together over 100 children from Literacy India’s centres, who showcased their talent through acting, singing, dancing and backstage participation.

Children from underserved communities showcased their talent through acting, music and dance at the musical production held at Epicentre

The Hindi musical comedy celebrated friendship, courage and togetherness while highlighting the role of theatre in building children’s confidence and creativity

The production marked nearly three decades of Literacy India’s efforts to make performing arts an integral part of experiential learning

Organised as part of Literacy India’s World Children’s Day celebrations, the production provided children from underserved communities with a platform to express themselves, explore their creative abilities and experience the collaborative process of bringing a theatrical production to life. The event also reinforced the organisation’s belief that education extends beyond textbooks and classrooms, encompassing creativity, confidence, imagination and self-expression.

Reimagined as a Hindi musical comedy, Goopi Gaye Bagha Bajaye followed two unlikely musical companions whose adventures took them to two warring kingdoms. As rivalry, greed and conspiracy threatened to spark a conflict, the duo used music, humour and courage to expose the truth, prevent a battle and help the kingdoms rediscover friendship.

Combining colourful costumes, music, comedy and theatrical storytelling, the production conveyed a timeless message about harmony, friendship and collective action. It also introduced children to a much-loved tradition of Indian cinema and storytelling, allowing them to interpret the narrative through their own performances.

More than 100 children from Literacy India’s centres participated in the production as actors, singers, dancers and members of the backstage and stage-management teams. The preparation involved rehearsals, dialogue delivery, musical training, movement, costumes, props and technical coordination, with every child contributing according to their interests and abilities.

Beyond the performance, the process offered children an opportunity to develop communication skills, discipline, teamwork, problem-solving abilities and a sense of responsibility. For many, it was also an opportunity to explore performing arts and gain confidence in expressing themselves before an audience.

Speaking about the journey of theatre at Literacy India and its significance in a child’s development, Captain Indraani Singh, Founder, Literacy India, said:

“When we introduced theatre to children in the 1990s, it was not a widely accepted idea. Education was largely understood as academics, examinations and academic achievement. Creative expression was often considered a distraction from studies, and even sports was seldom seen as a serious career or an essential part of a child’s development. We faced our share of criticism for giving children time and space for theatre. But we believed there was much more to education than textbooks and classrooms.

Over the years, the world has come around to recognising what we believed in then. Theatre is not simply about learning dialogues, dressing up or performing before an audience. It is a wonderful school of life. A child learns to remember, listen, observe, communicate and express. More importantly, children learn to work as a team, support one another, take responsibility and understand that every role matters. On stage, one child cannot succeed at the expense of another; they have to move together, help each other and create something collectively.

I have seen children who were once shy and hesitant gradually find their voice, stand with confidence before an audience and discover abilities they never knew they had. That transformation is far more valuable than the applause at the end of a performance.

At Literacy India, theatre has always been about this larger journey. The production we bring to the stage is the visible outcome; the real learning happens through the rehearsals, the friendships, the discipline, the teamwork and the countless moments of discovery along the way. If a child walks away with greater confidence, empathy and belief in their own potential, then theatre has done its job. That, to me, is education in its fullest sense.”

The production was another milestone in Literacy India’s nearly three-decade-long journey of using theatre and performing arts as tools for experiential learning and self-expression.

Over the years, this journey has been enriched by associations with distinguished personalities from theatre, cinema, sports and music, including Farooq Shaikh, Kapil Dev, Sai Paranjpye, Zohra Sehgal,Rakeysh O Mehra, Palash Sen and Shibani Kashyap. The organisation has also participated in children’s theatre festivals and cultural platforms such as Jashnebachpan, associated with the National School of Drama.

Through Project Shiksharth, Literacy India uses theatre as a powerful medium of learning, expression and social awareness. Theatre workshops, creative performances and street plays engage children in exploring important social issues and becoming responsible, informed citizens.

Through these initiatives, children create and perform street plays addressing causes such as the importance of education, women’s and girls’ empowerment, water conservation, pollution control, tree plantation, cleanliness, sanitation and the prevention of open defecation.

By combining academic learning with creativity, imagination, communication and community participation, Project Shiksharth nurtures the whole child, helping children develop confidence, empathy, leadership and a sense of social responsibility.

Over the years, these theatre-based initiatives have reached and impacted more than 3 lakh beneficiaries, taking meaningful messages beyond the classroom and into communities.

About Literacy India

Founded in 1996, Literacy India is a non-profit organisation working to create opportunities for children and young people from underserved communities through education, digital learning, skills development, creative expression and livelihood-oriented programmes.

Through its various initiatives, including Project Shiksharth, the organisation champions experiential and arts-based learning, recognising that education must nurture the whole child. Literacy India believes that every child deserves not only the opportunity to learn but also the confidence to express, create and shape their future.