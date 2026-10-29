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Home > BL News > Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings

Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings

Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-29 15:31 IST

New Delhi [India], October 29: The official release by the PM of Swami Chinmayananda’s interactive holobot, presented by the Chinmaya Mission, designed and created by Mani Shankar and Bhairav Shankar with the blessings and inspiration of Swami Swaroopananda ji

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The much-awaited film, releasing on 25th October 2026, brings the extraordinary journey and vision of Swami Chinmayananda to the big screen in a Broadway-style cinematic experience

The official press conference of Awakening, a much-awaited musical biopic on Swami Chinmayananda, was held ahead of the film’s release on 25th October 2026. Presented by the Chinmaya Mission, the film offers a cinematic portrayal of the extraordinary life, journey and vision of Swami Chinmayananda, bringing his inspiring legacy to audiences through a distinctive musical format.

Envisioned as a Broadway-style cinematic experience, Awakening brings together music, storytelling and visual artistry to capture the journey of a spiritual visionary whose teachings and philosophy continue to inspire people across generations. The film seeks to introduce audiences to his life and vision through an immersive cinematic narrative.

The film has been crafted by acclaimed Bollywood director and inventor Mani Shankar, in collaboration with AI expert and production designer Anjali Joshi. Their collaboration brings together cinematic storytelling, innovative design and technology to shape the film’s distinctive presentation.

With its blend of music, cinema and spirituality, Awakening aims to offer audiences a compelling experience that celebrates Swami Chinmayananda’s life, teachings and enduring influence.

Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings

Director Mani Shankar said, “Bringing Awakening to life has been a unique creative journey. Swami Chinmayananda’s life offers a powerful narrative of transformation, purpose and the pursuit of knowledge. Our aim was to translate his extraordinary journey into a cinematic experience that goes beyond conventional biographical storytelling. The Broadway-style format allowed us to bring together music, emotion and visual storytelling in a way that makes his journey engaging for contemporary audiences while remaining true to the spirit of his legacy”

AI Expert Anjali Joshi said, “Working on Awakening gave us an opportunity to explore how technology and design can expand the possibilities of cinematic storytelling. Our focus was on creating a visual world that complements the music and narrative, while helping audiences connect with the different phases of Swami Chinmayananda’s journey. Integrating AI-led possibilities with production design was an exciting creative process, and we wanted every visual element to serve the story rather than overshadow its essence”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings
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Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings

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Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings

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Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings
Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings
Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings
Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings
Chinmaya Mission Presents ‘Awakening’, Swami Chinmayananda’s Musical Biopic by Mani Shankar and Anjali Joshi with Swami Swaroopananda’s Blessings

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