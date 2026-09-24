LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-24 17:11 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24: CHUK, the compostable tableware brand of Ayodhya-based Pakka Limited, has launched India’s first public leaderboard that ranks restaurants by the environmental impact of their switch to compostable tableware.

You Might Be Interested In

Part of the Restaurants Who Care Club (RWCC), the leaderboard turns a restaurant’s move away from single-use plastic into a visible, verified and public score. Members of RWCC have so far put around 5.8 million compostable products into service in place of plastic.

The leaderboard ranks member restaurants on three counts:

  1. The number of meals served plastic-free
  2. The carbon-dioxide emissions avoided
  3. The volume of compostable tableware used, measured in tonnes.

Restaurants are ranked both on a national board and within their own category, such as quick-service restaurants, cloud kitchens, casual dining, cafes and caterers, and the standings are refreshed every season.

Several of India’s best-known food brands are already on the board. In the current season, Haldiram’s leads the national ranking with about 4.25 million meals served plastic-free, followed by Caterspoint and Bikanervala, with Lite Bite Foods and Taco Bell also among the ranked members.

Across all its members, the Club has put about 5.8 million compostable products into service, avoided roughly 234 tonnes of carbon-dioxide-equivalent emissions, and delivered an environmental benefit equivalent to planting around 10,760 trees.

Mr. ShubhamTibrewal, Business Head – Food Services (CHUK), Pakka Limited says, “For years, a restaurant that chose to serve food on compostable tableware made a real decision that its customers never saw. The leaderboard changes that. It turns an invisible, behind-the-counter choice into a public and verified number that a restaurant can be recognised for, and that its diners can trust. And because every figure comes from real order data, no one can simply claim it without having done the work.”

Membership of the Restaurants Who Care Club is free for every restaurant that serves food on CHUK. Members receive a seven-piece recognition kit, including a plaque that displays their season rank and verified impact numbers for diners to see. Members also join a dedicated WhatsApp community built to help restaurants grow, where operators share practical guidance on customer retention, customer experience, business growth and the everyday work of running and scaling a restaurant and learn from one another.

For more information about the leaderboard, visit https://www.restaurantswhocare.com/#your-spot.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

“No Hiring Of People From UP, Rajasthan, Bihar, MP”: Bengaluru CEO’s Shock Announcement Over Employee Misconduct

Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport

ED Officials Pressured My Family to Leave AAP And Join Another Party: Hardeep Singh Mundian

‘Biggest Anti-National’: CJP’s Warning To CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Resign Within 48-hour Or Else….

LATEST NEWS

‘Biggest Anti-National’: CJP’s Warning To CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Resign Within 48-hour Or Else….

Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Two Years Didn’t Pass In The Blink Of An Eye’; Reflects On His Tenure As India’s Coach

Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses

Asian Games 2026: Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwaal Bag Bronze For India In Mixed Team Skeet Shooting

Vasu Healthcare Brings Ayurveda Closer to Communities With Vadodara Outreach Drive

HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals

Radhika Apte MMS Leak: Actress Reveals Why She Stayed Home for Four Days After Clip Surfaced

Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Cupid Limited Highlights Strong FY26 Performance & Expanding Growth Platform at 33rd AGM

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s Daughter Among 4 Killed As Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Jamshedpur

CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware
CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware
CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware
CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware
CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

QUICK LINKS