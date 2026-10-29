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Home > BL News > CivitTDRx Enables a Digital-First Approach to Transparent TDR Transactions

CivitTDRx Enables a Digital-First Approach to Transparent TDR Transactions

CivitTDRx Enables a Digital-First Approach to Transparent TDR Transactions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-29 19:38 IST

New Delhi [India], October 29: SoftTech Engineers Limited, a pioneer in AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operations) technology and e-governance solutions, has introduced CivitTDRx — a digital TDR exchange solution designed to bring key Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transaction processes into a connected digital ecosystem, supporting greater transparency, efficiency and accessibility across India’s urban development landscape.

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As cities seek more transparent and efficient ways to manage development rights, digital exchange platforms are emerging as an important technology layer for connecting stakeholders and simplifying transactions. CivitTDRx addresses this need by taking a digital-first approach to the TDR ecosystem.

Addressing the Need for a Digital TDR Ecosystem

TDR transactions can involve several stakeholders and multiple stages — from certificate issuance and listing to buyer discovery, transactions, contracts, payments, compliance and registration. Managing these activities through fragmented processes can create information gaps and administrative complexity. CivitTDRx brings these activities together through a centralised platform, creating a more transparent, efficient and accessible environment for TDR transactions.

Bringing Buyers and Sellers into a Connected Marketplace

At the heart of CivitTDRx is the concept of a digital TDR marketplace. The platform enables TDR owners to make development rights available digitally while providing developers and buyers with a structured environment to discover relevant opportunities — moving TDR transactions beyond individual networks and offline interactions toward a more organised digital marketplace.

Technology-Enabled Transactions

CivitTDRx brings together digital workflows and advanced technology capabilities to support the evolving TDR ecosystem. Blockchain supports secure and tamper-resistant digital records, strengthening trust and auditability. AI and analytics transform market and transaction data into actionable insights, supporting better understanding of pricing patterns and market trends. Digital workflows reduce paperwork and manual coordination, while integrated payment processes connect financial activities with the overall transaction journey.

Connecting the TDR Lifecycle

The platform is designed around a connected transaction lifecycle — from TDR Creation and Listing through Market Discovery, Transaction, Documentation, Payment, Compliance and Registration. Connecting these stages reduces fragmentation, provides greater visibility throughout the transaction journey and creates the foundation for a comprehensive digital record supporting transparency and accountability.

CivitTDRx supports different stakeholders across the TDR ecosystem — providing TDR owners with greater digital market access and structured transaction processes; giving developers and builders improved visibility into TDR opportunities; and enabling authorities and ecosystem stakeholders to benefit from greater transaction visibility, digital documentation and compliance tracking.

CivitTDRx Enables a Digital-First Approach to Transparent TDR Transactions

Mr. Vijay Gupta, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of SoftTech

Shaping the Future of TDR Transactions

The evolution of TDR exchanges reflects the broader digital transformation taking place across India’s urban development ecosystem. As cities become more digitally connected, the ability to manage development rights through transparent, technology-enabled platforms becomes increasingly important. With CivitTDRx, SoftTech Engineers Limited is bringing a digital-first approach to the TDR ecosystem — moving development rights toward connected digital marketplaces where they can be discovered, transacted and managed through a smarter and more transparent ecosystem.

About SoftTech Engineers Limited

SoftTech Engineers Limited (SEL) is a technology company focused on developing digital solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO), and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides enterprise platforms that help government bodies and infrastructure organizations digitize planning, approvals, and project monitoring processes. Its key products, including CivitPLAN & CivitPERMIT (AutoDCR®), CivitINFRA (PWIMS) and CivitBUILD (Opticon) enable building plan approvals, urban governance, and infrastructure project management, supporting greater efficiency, transparency, and real-time oversight in public infrastructure and urban development.

www.softtechglobal.com

NSE: SOFTTECH

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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CivitTDRx Enables a Digital-First Approach to Transparent TDR Transactions
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CivitTDRx Enables a Digital-First Approach to Transparent TDR Transactions

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CivitTDRx Enables a Digital-First Approach to Transparent TDR Transactions
CivitTDRx Enables a Digital-First Approach to Transparent TDR Transactions
CivitTDRx Enables a Digital-First Approach to Transparent TDR Transactions
CivitTDRx Enables a Digital-First Approach to Transparent TDR Transactions
CivitTDRx Enables a Digital-First Approach to Transparent TDR Transactions

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