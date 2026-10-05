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Home > BL News > Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-05 14:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Clastek Engineering Limited, a Sriperumbudur-based integrated mould-to-component engineering company manufacturing injection moulds, moulded components and fixtures for the automobile, medical equipment, consumer durables and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industries, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) in preparation for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

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The IPO will comprise a Fresh Issue of up to 55,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, with no Offer for Sale component. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The company’s objective is Expansion of its existing manufacturing facility at K-22 (2), SIPCOT Industrial Park, Mambakkam Village, Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, Capital Expansion, Repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company, Funding working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited & Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

About Clastek Engineering Limited

Incorporated in 2008, Clastek Engineering Limited manufactures injection moulds, moulded components and fixtures from its facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The company builds moulds for customer product designs with in-house mould design, manufacturing and proving to customer-specific requirements at par with Global standards, carrying them through the mass production of finished components. In 2024, Clastek diversified into fixtures for the EMS industry, alongside assembly fixtures and tools, and also provides preventive and breakdown services for fixtures and tools.

The company’s products include automotive and farm equipment interior and exterior precision aesthetic components such as console and storage tray, sun visor twin-shell, door trim parts, tractor instrument panels, shrouds, radiator grills and A-pillars, medical device housings and home appliances components, with the capability to manufacture large-dimension moulds of up to 2100 x 1600 mm. It holds ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949 certifications for the manufacture of injection-moulded components, and has exported both moulds and moulded components to the USA, Germany, and Hungary since 2019 and to Brazil since 2020.

The company operates from an approximately 3-acre site leased from SIPCOT, of which around 2 acres is available for expansion, and runs 24×7 operations on a three-shift system with 175 permanent employees, including 142 engineers and technicians, as of May 31, 2026. As of the date of the DRHP, its Order Book stood at ₹ 3,188.95 Lakhs across 37 customer orders.

For the period ended 31st March 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 6,907.12 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,694.60 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 1,038.80 Lakhs.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge
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Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

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Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge
Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge
Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge
Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge
Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

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