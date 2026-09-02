COLOUR WHEEL: Where Colour Becomes Emotion, Memory and Expression

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Colour Wheel, a group exhibition curated by Romartika Art Decoded, hosted at Nehru Centre, Worli, between 1st and 7th September, brings together 15 artists who approach colour from remarkably different perspectives. Spanning abstraction, hyper-realism, landscape, mythology, figurative art, urban realism and contemporary graphic expression, the exhibition explores colour not simply as a visual element, but as a language through which artists communicate emotion, memory, imagination and lived experience.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Parvez Damania as Chief Guest, in the presence of Suraj Laheru, Sandeep Shah and Pranjali Chauhan, who graced the occasion as Guests of Honour. The exhibition is on view from 1st to 7th September 2026 at the Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Worli, Mumbai.

At the heart of Colour Wheel is the idea that there can be no single way of experiencing colour. Romartika brings together artists with distinct visual vocabularies, allowing their differences to become the strength of the exhibition.

Jivani Vivek presents striking abstract compositions built around bold colour, geometric forms and layered surfaces. Deep reds, magentas, greens, ochres and blacks overlap and intersect, creating a compelling tension between structure and spontaneity.

The abstract works of Poulami Jagtap are vibrant, energetic and richly layered. Her compositions evolve through an interplay of colour, texture, line and form, while her smaller works introduce an intricate and playful graphic vocabulary.

Vasudha Bhatia brings hyper-realism to the exhibition with paintings marked by extraordinary attention to detail. Her landscapes and water bodies capture light, atmosphere and texture with precision, transforming familiar scenes into immersive visual experiences.

Nikita Garg explores the sea and natural landscapes with remarkable sensitivity. Her paintings of waves, rendered in deep blues, turquoise and white, capture the constantly changing rhythm and energy of water, giving her works an almost tactile quality.

The atmospheric landscapes of Udayan Dandekar explore mountains, rivers, fields and dramatic skies. His works possess a quiet cinematic quality, while Ena Saini uses warm, earthy tones and atmospheric light to create contemplative visions of nature.

Dev Gawali’s works offer a more restrained visual experience. Through muted colours, subtle textures and diffused forms, he creates landscapes that derive their emotional power from quietness and understatement.

Sugandhi Agarwal brings mythology, nature and Indian cultural imagery into a distinctive contemporary vocabulary. Her blue-toned Krishna and classical figurative works combine decorative richness with a strong graphic sensibility, allowing traditional imagery to acquire a fresh visual identity.

Vaishali Rajput draws upon mythology through enigmatic creatures and symbolic forms. Her mythological animals, rendered in fiery reds, ochres and earthy golds, seem to emerge from forgotten legends. Expressive lines, textures and ornamental details give her works a strong sense of mystery and narrative.

Kaka Sushil Kumar offers an evocative vision of Mumbai in the rain. Historic architecture, wet streets, buses, traffic and reflections of city lights come together in a work that captures both the romance and melancholy of the metropolis with an almost cinematic sensibility.

The works of Onjali Prasada carry a distinctly raw and energetic quality. Vigorous marks, layered textures and a powerful palette create compositions that move between abstraction and suggestion, conveying a sense of restlessness, memory and emotional intensity.

Gaurangi Shah explores the human figure through an introspective visual language. Her portraits and figurative works focus less on physical likeness and more on emotional presence, vulnerability, isolation and the complexities of the inner self.

In Jayanta Ghosal’s densely populated compositions, graphic lines, symbols, characters and fragments of contemporary life create an almost stream-of-consciousness universe. His works invite viewers to look repeatedly and discover new details and associations.

Rishi Baksi’s works evoke a mysterious collision between the irreverence of Pop Art and the anxieties, agonies and angst of 21st-century life. Fragmented imagery, text, symbols and characters create visually chaotic yet deeply personal narratives. There is a rawness and urgency reminiscent of the spirit of Jean-Michel Basquiat, while Baksi retains a distinctive visual vocabulary of his own.

Saikat Baksi’s mixed-media work featuring an old book, a quill and the words “the end… and the story begins now…” introduces a literary dimension to the exhibition, suggesting that every ending can become the beginning of another narrative.

What makes Colour Wheel particularly engaging is its contrast. Hyper-realism sits beside abstraction; mythology encounters contemporary graphic expression; urban rain meets ocean waves; meticulous drawing coexists with spontaneous painterly gestures.

This diversity reflects the larger philosophy of Romartika Art Decoded—to make art more accessible, less intimidating and less confined by conventional categories.

Ultimately, Colour Wheel is not merely an exhibition about colour. It is an exhibition about the many ways we see, feel and interpret the world. Each artist brings a different palette, a different experience and, in a sense, a different Colour Wheel.

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