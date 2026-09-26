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Home > BL News > Country Club Launches Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026, Announces Mission One Million Memberships by 2030

Country Club Launches Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026, Announces Mission One Million Memberships by 2030

Country Club Launches Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026, Announces Mission One Million Memberships by 2030

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-26 11:52 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25: Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. has launched its Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026 at Country Club Begumpet in Hyderabad, marking the beginning of its annual Navratri celebrations across major locations.

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At the launch event, Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy announced Mission One Million Memberships by 2030, outlining the company’s vision to expand its lifestyle, fitness, holiday, entertainment and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Navratri celebrations will be held from October 11 to October 20, 2026, across major Country Club locations, featuring Garba, Dandiya, music, entertainment and family-oriented festive experiences.

Mission One Million Memberships by 2030

As part of its 2030 roadmap, Country Club plans to expand its network through 500+ collaborated clubs, 1,000+ fitness centres and 1,000+ national and international holiday destinations.

The company said the expansion is aimed at providing members with greater access to recreational, fitness, wellness, travel and lifestyle experiences across India and international destinations.

CCIP Programme Relaunched

Country Club is also relaunching CCIP – Country Club Intrepreneurship Program, aimed at creating opportunities for ambitious youngsters and entrepreneurs to build their own businesses within the Country Club ecosystem.

Under the CCIP model, individuals with an existing venue and sales team can be considered for the programme. Homemakers and part-time professionals looking to build an additional source of income can also explore the opportunity, with zero investment and PAN-India opportunities, subject to programme terms.

Through CCIP, participants can leverage the Country Club brand, membership proposition, products and expanding network to build their entrepreneurial journey.

Speaking about the company’s 2030 vision, the Country Club management said, “Our vision of reaching one million memberships by 2030 is backed by a clear strategy to continuously strengthen the value of our membership. We want to create an ecosystem where our members can enjoy clubs, fitness, holidays and experiences across India and the world.”

Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav

Country Club’s Navratri celebrations have evolved into one of its signature festive properties, bringing together members, families and communities through traditional celebrations combined with music and entertainment.

This year’s Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav will feature Garba, Dandiya, music and family-oriented celebrations across the Country Club network.

The launch at Begumpet marks the beginning of the 2026 Navratri celebrations as Country Club moves forward with its broader Mission One Million Memberships by 2030, focused on expanding its club, fitness, holiday, entertainment and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Contact Information
Website: www.countryclubindia.net
Nirav: +91 98450 35959
Hiram: +91 98490 30540

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Country Club Launches Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026, Announces Mission One Million Memberships by 2030
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Country Club Launches Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026, Announces Mission One Million Memberships by 2030
Country Club Launches Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026, Announces Mission One Million Memberships by 2030
Country Club Launches Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026, Announces Mission One Million Memberships by 2030
Country Club Launches Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026, Announces Mission One Million Memberships by 2030
Country Club Launches Asia’s Biggest Navratri Utsav 2026, Announces Mission One Million Memberships by 2030

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