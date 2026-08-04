Country Club launches ‘Master Card – Türkiye’, eyes hospitality expansion in Turkish market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited has announced the launch of its Country Club MasterCard – Türkiye, expanding its portfolio of international holiday membership offerings following the success of its Thailand membership programme.

The company said the newly launched membership offers complimentary round-trip international flight tickets for a couple, a five-night, six-day holiday covering Istanbul and Cappadocia, and a 30-year holiday membership across Country Club’s owned and franchise properties worldwide.

The launch follows the recent visit of the company’s Chairman & Managing Director, Y. Rajeev Reddy, to Türkiye, where he held discussions with diplomats, tourism authorities, hospitality partners and business leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration in the tourism and hospitality sector.

According to the company, the visit focused on strengthening tourism and business ties between India and Türkiye while exploring franchise opportunities in Istanbul and Cappadocia as part of its global expansion strategy.

During the visit, Mr. Reddy experienced the breathtaking sunrise hot air balloons over Cappadocia, explored the vibrant Grand Bazaar and Spice Bazaar in Istanbul, and visited iconic landmarks including the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia, Dolmabahçe Palace and the Bosphorus.

Inspired by Türkiye’s rich heritage, world-class hospitality and immense tourism potential, Country Club is now committed to bringing these extraordinary experiences closer to its members while expanding its international hospitality footprint.

Further reaffirming his stature as a respected business leader, Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited, was recently invited to attend the prestigious inauguration of the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, Bhogapuram, by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Mr. Reddy attended the landmark national event following a personal invitation and phone call from Padma Bhushan Dr. G. M. Rao, Founder Chairman of the GMR Group, reflecting the deep mutual respect and longstanding association shared between two distinguished industry leaders.

His presence at this historic inauguration further underscores Country Club’s growing prominence and Mr. Reddy’s standing within India’s corporate, infrastructure and hospitality ecosystem, as the company continues to expand its footprint across India and international markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited, said: “Türkiye offers a unique blend of history, culture and hospitality, making it one of the most sought-after travel destinations for Indian travellers. With Country Club’s strong membership base of over 2 million members, the launch of the Country Club MasterCard – Türkiye will create a significant opportunity for our members to explore Türkiye while strengthening our hospitality partnerships in the country. Our vision is to build lasting collaborations that benefit travellers, hospitality partners and the tourism industries of both India and Türkiye.”

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Country Club currently has a membership base of over 2 million members, supported by a network of 30 owned properties and more than 70 franchise properties across India and international destinations.

The company delivers over 70,000 room nights annually, reflecting the scale of its hospitality operations and reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading hospitality and leisure brands.

The company added that it is actively exploring franchise partnerships in Türkiye and has invited hotel owners, hospitality entrepreneurs, tourism partners and investors to collaborate in expanding its hospitality network in the country.

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Website: www.countryclubindia.net

Media Contacts:

Nirav

nirav@countryclubmail.com

Hiram

hiram@countryclubmail.com

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