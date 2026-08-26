Croma’s New Campaign ‘Ghar Banta Hai Croma Se’ Celebrates the Beautiful Moments That Turn Houses into Homes

New Delhi [India], August 25: Croma, India’s trusted omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, today launched ‘Ghar Banta Hai Croma Se’ celebrating its deep connection with Indian households, and the relationships, conversations, and memories that turn a house into a home.

The modern Indian home has been rapidly evolving with appliances and electronics no longer being aspirational luxuries; they are essential lifelines that shape lifestyle, comfort, and convenience. Rooted in this transition, the campaign highlights Croma’s role not just as a transactional retailer, but as a trusted advisor guiding families through life’s key moments.

“Over our 20-year journey, Croma has been privileged to enter millions of Indian homes, witnessing firsthand how technology weaves into the fabric of daily family life,” said Amit Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Croma. “Every first home, every celebration, and every family meal tells a story. At Croma, our purpose to simplify electronics ownership for our customers is at the heart of everything we do.

Our mission is to bring joy and smiles to our customers’ faces by helping them bring the latest, life-enhancing technology which is best suited to their needs. ‘Ghar Banta Hai Croma Se’ is our tribute to these stories and the special role we are privileged to play in helping customers create homes filled with comfort, connection, and lasting memories.”

The campaign is a renewed promise to strengthen Croma’s position as a trusted partner helping customers build the homes they dream of. With special offers and curated packages, Ghar Banta Hai Croma Se will help customers imagine their homes better.

Also part of the campaign are three heartwarming digital films that follow a young couple’s journey. The films beautifully capture how everyday appliance choices become the backdrop for life’s most meaningful milestones. Additionally, select Croma stores will be transformed into larger-than-life washing machine-inspired facades, creating high-impact retail landmarks that bring the campaign to life, drive footfalls, and strengthen brand recall.

The integrated campaign, with a significant presence across digital, OTT, and social media, complemented by on-ground activations. This marks Croma’s most significant investment in a video-led narrative, designed to forge a deeper emotional connection with consumers across the nation.

Link to campaign films: Ghar Banta Hai Croma Se films

About Croma:

Infiniti Retail Ltd. is India’s first large-format electronics retailer in India operating under the brand name Croma. With over 560+ stores across 200+ cities, the company continues to open new stores to expand its presence nationally. Croma offers its customers a world-class ambience to shop both in-store and staged at www.croma.com, and allows for a seamless omnichannel shopping experience. Through its deep integration with the Tata Neu ecosystem, products from Croma are also available on the Tata Neu app and Big Basket. Croma has been featured among the 100 most valuable Indian brands by Brand Finance India 100 report for three years in a row.

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