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Home > BL News > Cube Highways Trust Reports 10.27% H1 FY27 Revenue Growth; Declares Rs.3.79 per Unit Distribution

Cube Highways Trust Reports 10.27% H1 FY27 Revenue Growth; Declares Rs.3.79 per Unit Distribution

Cube Highways Trust Reports 10.27% H1 FY27 Revenue Growth; Declares Rs.3.79 per Unit Distribution

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-29 17:30 IST

Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO of Cube InvIT

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New Delhi [India], October 29: Cube Highways Trust (“Cube InvIT”) [NSE/BSE: CUBEINVIT/543899], managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (the “Investment Manager”), announced its results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

At its meeting held on Oct. 28, the Investment Manager’s Board of Directors approved a distribution of Rs.3.79 per unit (DPU) for the quarter. The Trust reported strong performance, with total distributions of Rs.509 crores for the quarter, comprising of Rs.1.76 per unit as interest, Rs.0.32 per unit as dividend, and Rs.1.71 per unit as return of capital. The total H1 FY27 distribution amounts to Rs.1,040 crores, with a cumulative DPU of Rs.7.74.

Cube Highways Trust Reports 10.27% H1 FY27 Revenue Growth; Declares Rs.3.79 per Unit Distribution

Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO of Cube InvIT, stated: “We have had a remarkable quarter and half year, headlined by our transition to a publicly listed InvIT and stellar revenue performance. Revenue from operations stood at Rs.22,008 Mn, up 10.27% year-on-year, while total consolidated income stood at Rs.22,605 Mn. Traffic trends were strongly positive across most corridors, driving 13.6% quarterly toll revenue growth and 11.6% traffic growth YoY, while EBITDA improved to Rs.15,869 Mn. The Trust maintained a Net Debt/EV ratio of 44.42%, with net debt of Rs.161 billion. Total Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs.362 Bn.

The WUPTPL and APEPL concessions reached their scheduled conclusion during the half-year, a natural part of the portfolio lifecycle. The acquisition of the Committed Assets, comprising CNTL, DTPL, BFHL and WMTPL, continues to be on track. As we move into the second half of the year, our priorities are clear: complete the acquisitions, maintain prudent leverage and deliver distributions in line with guidance”.

Cube Highways Trust Reports 10.27% H1 FY27 Revenue Growth; Declares Rs.3.79 per Unit Distribution

The Investment Manager’s Board has increased its full-year FY27 DPU guidance to Rs.15.50 per unit from Rs.14.50 per unit in Q1, supported by strong traffic performance during the period.

Cube InvIT continues to maintain AAA/Stable ratings from CRISIL Ratings, India Ratings and ICRA.

The record date for the distribution is October 31, 2026, and the distribution payout will be made on or before November 6, 2026.

About Cube Highways Trust

Cube Highways Trust (“Cube InvIT”) is an irrevocable Trust established under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (SEBI Registration No: IN/InvIT/22-23/0022). Cube InvIT converted from a private listed InvIT to a public listed InvIT with effect from July 31, 2026. Our Sponsor is a part of the Cube Group, which is an institutionally-owned road infrastructure platform backed by a diversified investor base, including I Squared Capital (through ISQ Fund III Asia Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd), Platinum Rock B 2014 RSC Limited (as trustee of the Platinum Stone A 2014 Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority) (“Platinum Rock”), Varese IRR LP (“BCI”) and Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (“MIC”) (through Seventy Second Investment Company LLC).

The results for the half year ended September 30, 2026, and other relevant disclosures are available on Cube InvIT’s website and on the websites of BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

For more information, please visit: www.cubehighwaystrust.com

Source:

NSE: CUBEINVIT_28102026194120_Pressrelease.pdf

BSE: 9233930f-63aa-46e7-8be2-7248d1c626d9.pdf

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Cube Highways Trust Reports 10.27% H1 FY27 Revenue Growth; Declares Rs.3.79 per Unit Distribution
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Cube Highways Trust Reports 10.27% H1 FY27 Revenue Growth; Declares Rs.3.79 per Unit Distribution

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Cube Highways Trust Reports 10.27% H1 FY27 Revenue Growth; Declares Rs.3.79 per Unit Distribution
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