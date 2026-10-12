Current Infraprojects Limited Secures Rs 44.76 Cr Solar EPC & O&M Order from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 12: Current Infraprojects Limited (NSE: CURRENT), one of the leading solar power infrastructure companies, is pleased to announce that the company has received a ₹44.76 Cr Letter of Award from JVVNL for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 1.1 kWp rooftop solar systems for 8,000 consumers under PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with execution to be completed within 6 months.

Order Details:

Awarded by: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL)

Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) Scope of work: Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of grid-connected rooftop solar plants for 8,000 consumers , each with a 1.1 kWp system , through net metering under Utility Lead Aggregation (CAPEX) Mode, along with Operation & Maintenance services

Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of grid-connected rooftop solar plants for , each with a , through net metering under Utility Lead Aggregation (CAPEX) Mode, along with Operation & Maintenance services Contract value: ₹44.76 Cr , including GST, freight & insurance and other applicable charges

, including GST, freight & insurance and other applicable charges Completion period: 6 months from the date of Letter of Award

from the date of Letter of Award O&M period: 5 years, with an additional 5 years through competitive bidding

Strategic Growth Impact:

This order strengthens Current Infraprojects Limited’s ability to participate in large-scale utility-led rooftop solar programmes, expanding its engagement with electricity distribution utilities. The project also adds a meaningful EPC opportunity along with a long-duration O&M component, supporting greater revenue visibility beyond the initial execution phase.

The order further strengthens the Company’s solar EPC pipeline and creates an opportunity to deepen its engagement with utility and institutional customers. With a six-month execution period followed by long-term O&M services, the project supports both near-term execution-led revenue and continued engagement through the maintenance period.

Commenting on the order win Mr. Sunil Singh Gangwar, Chairman and Managing Director, Current Infraprojects Limited said, “We are pleased to secure this Letter of Award from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited for a significant rooftop solar project covering 8,000 consumers under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This order further strengthens our position in the distributed solar energy segment and reflects the growing demand for decentralized renewable energy solutions.

The project provides an opportunity to leverage our EPC capabilities while building a stronger base for recurring operations and maintenance services. We are focused on delivering the project within the six-month execution period while maintaining high standards of quality, reliability and operational efficiency. This win reinforces our commitment to supporting India’s clean energy transition and expanding our presence across government-led renewable energy initiatives”

About Current Infraprojects Limited

Current Infraprojects Limited (CIPL) is a multidisciplinary EPC company providing integrated solutions across power distribution, renewable energy, water infrastructure, civil EPC, MEP and project management consultancy. Founded in Rajasthan, the Company has evolved from a localized electrical contractor into a diversified EPC platform with a presence across 12 states and 100+ projects

CIPL combines execution capabilities with centralized procurement, ERP-based project monitoring, 80%+ owned equipment and 45+ certified engineers to support efficient project delivery and cost control. Its in-house NABL-accredited MEC Test Lab further strengthens quality assurance with faster testing and turnaround capabilities

The Company has significantly scaled its Solar EPC business while building a long-term annuity portfolio through RESCO projects backed by 25-year PPAs. With 4 commissioned RESCO SPVs aggregating 9.4 MW, CIPL is expanding beyond project-based EPC execution toward a balanced model combining EPC growth with recurring renewable energy revenues

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹161.35 Cr, EBITDA of ₹23.23 Cr and Net Profit of ₹14.05 Cr.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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