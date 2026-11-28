New Delhi [India], November 28: Internationally acclaimed Swedish luxury eyewear designer Anna-Karin Karlsson commenced her first-ever visit to India with an exclusive engagement hosted by Dayal Opticals at Brooke & Carter, DLF Emporio, New Delhi. Marking a significant milestone for India’s luxury eyewear and fashion landscape, the showcase offered attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience the designer’s creative vision and the craftsmanship behind her celebrated collections.

The exclusive showcase in New Delhi allowed guests to interact personally with the designer, discover the stories behind her creations and gain a deeper appreciation of her artistic vision and creative process.

Her visit will continue with an exclusive trunk show at Dayal Opticals’ Kala Ghoda boutique in Mumbai, where the designer will showcase her complete collection.

Recognised globally for her unconventional approach to luxury eyewear, Karlsson brings together avant-garde silhouettes, intricate detailing and exceptional artistry. Her creations blur the boundaries between fashion, art and eyewear, transforming an everyday accessory into a distinctive expression of individuality.

Her designs have graced some of the world’s most prestigious fashion platforms, including the 2026 Met Gala, where filmmaker Karan Johar wore the brand’s Claw Plume Gold sunglasses for his debut appearance at the event. Crafted from titanium and plated in 24-karat gold, the statement frames exemplify Karlsson’s distinctive design philosophy.

Reflecting on the milestone, Sarvash Kalra, Director, Dayal Opticals, said:

“We are proud to host Anna-Karin Karlsson on her first-ever visit to India. Her ability to bring together art, fashion and exceptional craftsmanship reflects the evolving appreciation for luxury eyewear as an expression of personal style. At Dayal Opticals, our endeavour has always been to bring the world’s finest eyewear and the creative minds behind it closer to Indian consumers. This visit presents a wonderful opportunity to celebrate her artistry and create a memorable experience for our customers.”

Karlsson’s visit underscores the growing appreciation for independent luxury eyewear in India, as discerning consumers increasingly gravitate towards exceptional craftsmanship, distinctive design and individual expression.

For Dayal Opticals, hosting Karlsson marks another landmark in its six-decade journey of bringing internationally celebrated eyewear brands and curated design experiences to India.

About Dayal Opticals

Founded in 1961, Dayal Opticals is one of India’s leading luxury eyewear retailers, curating some of the world’s finest eyewear brands. With a legacy spanning over six decades, the brand combines exceptional craftsmanship, advanced vision care technology and personalised customer experiences. Through its network of 20 boutiques across India, Dayal Opticals continues to bring internationally renowned eyewear collections and distinctive design experiences to discerning Indian consumers.

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