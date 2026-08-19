LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India

Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India

Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-19 18:53 IST

Thane, (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Decorb Vibes, an Indian premium décor and luxury lighting brand, has announced the launch of its official online store, making its thoughtfully curated collections accessible to customers across India.

You Might Be Interested In

The launch marks a significant milestone in the brand’s growth journey as it expands beyond its established retail presence into e-commerce. Through its new digital platform, Decorb Vibes aims to make premium décor and luxury lighting more accessible while inspiring homeowners, interior designers, architects, and hospitality businesses to create spaces that combine functionality with timeless design.

Established in 2015, Decorb Vibes has built its reputation through its physical retail presence before expanding into e-commerce. Today, the brand operates three experience stores where customers can see, touch, and experience its collections firsthand. Visitors can purchase products directly from these stores and take home selected items immediately, combining the convenience of traditional retail with the accessibility of its newly launched online platform.

Unlike conventional online décor marketplaces, Decorb Vibes offers a carefully curated collection of premium décor and luxury lighting, enabling customers to discover distinctive designs across multiple categories through a single destination. The online store features an extensive selection of statement lighting, artistic artefacts, wall décor, furniture, planters and vases, clocks, decorative accessories, artificial plants, and lifestyle products, making it easier for customers to find pieces that complement a wide range of interior styles.

Built around the belief that every space should tell a story, Decorb Vibes combines artistic expression with functionality to offer products that elevate both residential and commercial interiors. Inspired by global design influences and supported by skilled craftsmanship, the brand focuses on quality materials, attention to detail, and timeless aesthetics across its collections.

Speaking at the launch, Rakesh Jain, Founder , said, “We believe every space should reflect the personality of the people who live and work in it. Through our online platform, we’re making thoughtfully curated décor and premium lighting accessible to customers across India, helping them create spaces that are both functional and inspiring.”

The newly launched website provides customers with a seamless shopping experience, allowing them to browse collections, explore product details, and discover décor and lighting solutions from the comfort of their homes. By complementing its established offline presence with a nationwide online platform, Decorb Vibes is creating a unified shopping experience that serves customers wherever they choose to shop.

As demand for premium décor continues to grow across India, Decorb Vibes remains committed to offering thoughtfully curated collections that celebrate craftsmanship, elegant living, and enduring design while making quality décor more accessible to customers nationwide.

Customers can explore the complete range of products by visiting www.decorbvibes.com.

About Decorb Vibes

Established in 2015, Decorb Vibes is an Indian premium décor and luxury lighting brand offering thoughtfully curated collections for residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces. The brand combines global design inspiration with skilled craftsmanship to create products that balance artistic expression, functionality, and quality. Along with its newly launched online store serving customers across India, Decorb Vibes operates three experience stores where customers can explore and purchase its collections in person.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Sita ‘Maut Ka Saman’? BJP MLA’s Remark Sparks Row As Fellow BJP Leader Hits Back

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

Surat to Host KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 with Music, Storytelling and Immersive Devotional Experiences

US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls Kashmir ‘Important Part of India’; Will Washington Ease Travel Advisory?

InfinityDAO Moves Toward US$1 Billion Insurance Protection for IDL Ecosystem

LATEST NEWS

Isha Koppikar Hits Back At ‘Andhbhakt’ Critics: ‘You Can Be Both Andh Bhakt And Desh Bhakt’

Arsenal Premier League 2026-27 Season: Check All You Need to Know – Full Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Predictions

InfinityDAO Moves Toward US$1 Billion Insurance Protection for IDL Ecosystem

Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Are Babymooning In Vietnam; From Michelin-Starred Meals To Quiet Couple Time

Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan Leads A Chaotic New Crime Comedy; Check Date, Plot, Cast And Streaming Details

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 19: Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

Delhi CNG Blast: What Triggered the Deadly Truck Cylinder Explosion at Tikri Kalan Fuel Station?

Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues

Indiabulls Says Rs. 8,268 Crore Loans Fully Repaid; EOW Report Finds No Financial Loss in Key Borrower Groups

Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India
Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India
Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India
Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Décor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India

QUICK LINKS